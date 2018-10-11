Male calves sell to £910 for 360kg at Lisahally Mart

A strong trade or calves on Saturday.

Prices as follows:

MALE CALVES

John McClelland £910/360kg, £900/340kg, £900/360kg, £890/360kg, Kevin Kelly £900/450kg, Violet McClelland £860/320kg, Thomas Irons £855/340kg, £845/330kg, £830/360kg, S and D Whiteside £850/310kg, John McClelland £830/300kg, Graham Grieves £825/410kg, £820/410kg, £815/430kg, £750/300kg, Thomas Irons £820/330kg, £790/310kg, Violet McClelland £810/310kg,£700/330kg, S and D Whiteside £810/400kg, Robert McClelland £800/300kg, £795/290kg, Samuel Miller £770/310kg, Mervyn Scott £750/370kg, Robert McClelland £715/290kg, Samuel Millar £705/240kg and Mervyn Scott £690/300kg.

FEMALE CALVES

Henry Reilly 900/430kg, £840/460kg, £825/410kg, Violet McClelland £770/410kg, Graham Grieves £740/300kg, John McClelland £700/320kg, Mervyn Scott £700/280kg, Thomas Irons £695/320kg, Samuel Millar £680/280kg, Mervyn Scott £660/300kg, S and D Whiteside £640/310kg, Thomas Irons £630/310kg, Mervyn Scott £605/260kg and Samuel Scott £600/260kg.