Markethill: Heifers sell to £1,460

An entry of 560 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, May 12th returned another very firm trade.

Both heifer prices and bullock prices were noticeably firmer particularly for heavy animals.

Weanling trade and sucklers sold in a steady demand.

HEIFERS

180 heifers sold in a firmer demand.

Good quality heavy heifers sold steadily from £205 to £229 per 100 kilos for 568k at £1,300 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £220 for a 640k Limousin at £1,410 for a Newry producer.

Several heifers sold from £1,250 to £1,410 and top price of £1,460 for a 700k Limousin from a Keady farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £236 per 100 kilos for 460k Limousin at £1,090 from a Kilcoo farmer followed by £230 to 480k Limousin at £1,120 for a Banbridge producer.

Heavy heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 568k, £1,300, £229.00; Newry farmer 640k, £1,410, £220.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 588k, £1,290, £219.00; Collone farmer 650k, £1,400, £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 608k, £1,300, £214.00; Collone farmer 576k, £1,230, £214.00; Collone farmer 634k, £1,350, £213.00; Newry farmer 620k, £1,310, £211.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 618k, £1,300, £210.00.

Middleweight heifers

Kilcoo farmer 462k, £1,090, £236.00; Banbridge farmer 482k, £1,120, £232.00; Glenanne farmer 418k, £960, £230.00; Newry farmer 420k, £960, £229.00; Richhill farmer 440k, £980, £223.00; Kilkeel farmer 472k, £1,050, £222.00; Middletown farmer 432k, £960, £222.00; Poyntzpass farmer 494k, £1,080, £219.00 and Richhill farmer 428k, £925, £216.00.

BULLOCKS

130 bullocks sold in a stronger demand with an increased number of buyers.

Heavy bullocks sold steadily from £210 to a top of £242 per 100 kilos for a 600k Charolais at £1,450 for a Lisburn producer followed by £240 per 100 kilos for a 624k Charolais at £1,500 from a Lisburn farmer.

Several bullocks sold from £1,300 to £1,450 each.

Good quality middleweight sold from £210 to a top of £231 for 470k Charolais at £1,090 from an Annaghmore producer.

Lightweight steers sold from £220 to £259 for 340k at £885 for a Rathfriland farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Lisburn farmer 600k, £1,450, £242.00; Hillsborough farmer 624k, £1,500, £240.00; Lisburn farmer 606k, £1,450, £239.00; Banbridge farmer 600k, £1,410, £235.00; Loughgilly farmer 698k, £1,360, £227.00; Lisburn farmer 618k £1,400, £227.00; Loughgilly farmer 594k, £1,345, £226.00 and Keady farmer 524k, £1,185, £226.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Annaghmore farmer 472k, £1,090, £231.00; Hillsborough farmer 404k, £920, £230.00; Collone farmer 488k, £1,110, £227.00; Rathfriland farmer 438k, £990, £226.00; Tassagh farmer 486k, £1,095, £225.00; Glenanne farmer 444k, £1,000, £225.00; Mayobridge farmer 402k, £905, £225.00 and Hillsborough farmer 482k, £1,050, £218.00.

Lightweight bullocks

Rathfrialdn farmer 342k, £885, £259.00; Dungannon farmer 352k, £860, £244.00; Hillsborough farmer 370k, £880, £238.00; Rathfriland farmer 344k, £800, £233.00; Rathfriland farmer 392k, £900, £230.00; Rathfriland farmer 396k, £900, £227.00 and Hillsoborough farmer 360k, £800, £222.00.

WEANLINGS

200 weanlings sold in an excellent trade with good quality light males selling from £220 to £287 for 258k at £740 for a Forkhill farmer followed by £280 for 290k at £835 for a Forkhill farmer.

Middleweight males sold from £220 to £274 for 360k Charolais at £865 for a Loughbrickland farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £270 for 230k at £620 with stronger heifers to £227 for 342k at £775 for a Benburb farmer.

Middleweight male weanlings

Loughbrickland farmer 316k, £865, £274.00; Keady farmer 320k, £875, £273.00; Newtownhamilton farmr 372k, £990, £266.00; Forkhill farmer 322k, £850, £264.00; Kilkeel farmer 336k, £875, £260.00; Collone farmer 308k, £800, £260.00 and Moy farmer 336k, £860, £256.00.

Lightweight male weanlings

Forkhill farmer 258k, £740, £287.00; Forkhill farmer 298k, £835, £280.00; Forkhill farmer 252k, £700, £278.00; Hillsborough farmer 250k, £675, £270.00; Hillsborough farmer 240k, £630, £263.00; Pomeroy farmer 268k, £670, £250.00 and Newry farmer 258k, £635, £246.00.

Heifer weanlings

Loughbrickland farmer 230k, £620, £270.00; Armagh farmer 256k, £680, £266.00; Armagh farmer 270k, £700, £259.00; Portadown farmer 292k, £700, £239.00; Loughbrickland farmer 302k, £720, £238.00; Benburb farmer 342k, £775, £227.00; Loughgall farmer 374k, £820, £219.00 and Loughbrickland farmer 368k, £800, £217.00.

65 lots of sucklers returned a very good trade with a top price of £1,460 paid twice for cows with bull calves at foot others sold at £1,430, £1,400 and £1,340 with others selling from £1,100 to £1,250 each.