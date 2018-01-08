Markethill Mart: Aberdeen Angus sell for £1,390 for 602k

An increased entry of 350 store cattle at Markethill on Saturday 6th January continued to sell in an exceptionally strong trade.

HEIFERS

Highlight of the day was the demand for heavy heifers which sold in an exceptionally good trade to a top of £231 per 100 kilos for 602k Aberdeen Angus at £1,390 followed by a 578k Aberdeen Angus at £1,305 for £226.

Several good quality Aberdeen Angus heifers sold steadily from £200 to £223 per 100 kilos from a Portadown farmer.

Beef bred heifers sold to a top of £228 per 100 kilos for 600k Lim at £1,370 from a Loughgall farmer.

Main demand from £195 to £221 per 100 kilos for a 588k at £1,300 from a Richhill farmer.

Top price of £1,470 was paid for a 680k Charolais heifer from a Loughgall farmer £215 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £190 to £231 for 376k Limousin at £870 from a Killylea producer.

Forward heifers

Portadown farmer 602k, £1,390, £231.00; Loughgall farmer 602k, £1,370, £228.00; Portadown farmer 578k, £1,305, £226.00; Portadown farmer 584k, £1,300, £223.00; Portadown farmer 550k, £1,220, £222.00; Richhill farmer 588k, £1,300, £221.00; Portadown farmer 610k, £1,335, £219.00; Richhill farmer 572k, £1,250, £219.00; Loughgall farmer 618k, £1,350, £218.00.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 376k, £870, £231.00; Tassagh farmer 346k, £730, £211.00; Tullyvallen farmer 442k, £880, £199.00; Tullyvallen farmer 496k, £980, £198.00; Tullyvallen farmer 452k, £890, £197.00; Tullyvallen farmer 494k, £960, £194.00.

BULLOCKS

Forward bullocks continued to sell at very firm prices with all good quality types from £200 to a top of £225 per 100 kilos for a 610k Limousin at £1,380 from a HIlltown farmer followed by £221 per 100 kilos for a 506k Limousin at £1,120 from a Hillsborough producer.

Friesian bullocks sold to £176 per 100 kilos for 590k at £1,040 for a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £167 per 100 kilos for a 632k Friesian at £1,055.

Forward bullocks

Hilltown farmer 612k, £1,380, £225.00; Comber farmer 506k, £1,120, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 578k, £1,250, £216.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 580k, £1,250, £216.00; Hilltown farmer 624k, £1,340, £215.00; Armagh farmer Aberdeen Angus 514k, £1,085, £211.00; Hilltown farmer 608k, £1,280, £211.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 536k, £1,125, £210.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 534k, £1,120, £210.00.

WEANLINGS

130 weanlings sold in a very strong demand.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold readily from £200 to £245 per 100 kilos for 270k Limousin at £680 for a Tandragee producer.

Light male weanlings sold steadily from £210 to £264 per 100 kilos for 254k Limousin at £670 from a Newtownhamilton producer followed by £249 per 100 kilos for 288k Charolais at £715 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Stronger male weanlings sold to £235 per 100 kilos for 426k at £1,000 from a Waringstown farmer and up to £1065 for 500k £211 per 100 kilos from a Banbridge farmer.

Heifer weanlings

Tandragee farmer 278k, £680, £245.00; Tandragee farmer 310k, £730, £235.00; Keady farmer 246k, £575, £234.00; Keady farmer 240k, £560, £233.00; Rostrevor farmer 276k, £640, £232.00; Lurgan farmer 308k, £690, £224.00; Keady farmer 344k, £765, £222.00; Keady farmer 224k, £515, £230.00.

Male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 254k, £670, £264.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 288k, £715, £249.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 262k, £640, £244.00; Keady farmer 200k, £480, £240.00; Markethill farmer 310k, £740, £239.00; Markethill farmer 312k, £740, £237.00; Keady farmer 358k, £840, £235.00; Keady farmer 318k, £745, £234.00.