Markethill Mart: Aged bulls sell to £1,325

An entry of 125 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, September 11th sold in a steady trade.

Cow/heifers sold to £187 for 528k at £985 followed by £179 for 600k at £1,085.

Heavy cows sold to £156 for 670k at £1,055.

Main demand from £140 to £155 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £112 to £133 for 670k at £895.

Second quality cows from £90 to £105 and the poorest types from £65 to £80.

Aged bulls sold from £120 to £155 for 850k at £1,325.

Cull cows

Markethill farmer 528k, £985, £187.00; Jerrettspass farmer 606k, £1,085, £179.00; Markethill farmer 608k, £1,065, £175.00; Jerrettspass farmer 598k, £1,035, £173.00; Markethill farmer 650k, £1,045, £161.00; Jerrettspass farmer 532k, £835, £157.00; Armagh farmer 676k, £1,055, £156.00; Jerrettspass farmer 536k, £835, £156.00 and Hillsborough farmer 750k, £1,165, £155.00.

Friesian cull cows

Banbridge farmer 672k, £895, £133.00; Scarva farmer 598k, £785, £131.00; Keady farmer 752k, £935, £124.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 654k, £775, £119.00; Dungannon farmer 600k, £685, £114.00 and Middletown farmer 592k, £665, £112.00.

CALVES

Over 200 lots in the calf ring sold in very firm.

Top quality bull calves sold to £420 for a six week old Belgian Blue.

Main demand from £240 to £390 each.

Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £280.

A large entry of reared calves sold in an excellent with good quality bulls to £685 and heifers to £625 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £420; Hereford £390; Simmental £330; Charolais £295; Belgian Blue £280; Aberdeen Angus £270; Aberdeen Angus £260.

Heifer calves

Aberdeen Angus £28; Aberdeen Angus £280; Aberdeen Angus £270; Shorthorn beef £270; Belgian Blue £250; Hereford £250; Aberdeen Angus £240 and Aberdeen Angus £240.