Markethill Mart: Beef bred cows sell £1,365

An entry of 115 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, July 24th sold in a slightly improved trade.

Beef bred cows sold from £135 to £174 for 580k at £1,015 and up to £1,365 for a 800k Charolais at £170 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold in firmer demand to £126 for 718k at £905.

All fleshed Friesians from £110 to £122 second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 and the poorest type from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Collone farmer 582k, £1,015, £174.00; Poyntzpass farmer 804k, £1,365, £170.00; Poyntzpass farmer 790k, £1,305, £165.00; Armagh farmer 524k, £815, £155.00; Armagh farmer 792k, £1,195, £151.00; Poyntzpass farmer 746k, £1,105, £148.00; Poyntzpass farmer 820k, £1,195, £146.00; Kilkeel farmer 642k, £925, £144.00 and Collone farmer 698k, £1,005 £144.00.

Friesian cull cows

Killylea farmer 718k, £905, £126.00; Loughgilly farmer 768k, £935, £122.00; Killylea farmer 720k, £875, £122.00; Gilford farmer 692k, £815, £118.00; Killylea farmer 626k, £735, £117.00; Banbridge farmer 656k, £765, £117.00; Killylea farmer 744k, £865, £116.00 and Caledon farmer 828k, £945, £114.00.

CALVES

120 dropped calves sold in a very strong demand.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £220 to £300 with a top of £460 for a six week old Limousin heifer followed by £455 for a 12 week old Limousin heifer.

Good quality bull calves from £240 to £310 for a two week old Charolais.

Bull calves

Charolais £310; Belgian Blue £305; Belgian Blue £300; Belgian Blue £295; Hereford £295; Hereford £295; Belgian Blue £280; Charolais £280 and Fleckvieh £270.

Heifer calves

Limousin £460; Charolais £300; Belgian Blue £280; Belgian Blue £260; Limousin £225; Belgian Blue £225; Aberdeen Angus £220 and Hereford £220.