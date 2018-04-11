Markethill Mart: Beef bred cows sell steadily to a top of £1,095

An entry of 160 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 10th April continued to sell in a very good demand.

Beef bred cows sold steadily from £140 to £173 per 100 kilos for 630k at £1,095.

Friesian cows sold from £120 to £137 per 100 kilos for 710k at £975 followed by £134 for 590k at £795.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £95 to £110 and the poorest types from £75 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 634k, £1,095, £173.00; Collone farmer 742k, £1,245, £168.00; Armagh farmer 608k, £1,015, £167.00; Tassagh farmer 656k, £1,065, £162.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 626k, £1,005, £161.00; Markethill farmer 632k, £1,005, £159.00; Tandragee farmer 606k, £955, £158.00; Tassagh farmer 618k, £965, £156.00 and Markethill farmer 600k, £895, £149.00.

Friesian cull cows

Dromara farmer 712k, £975, £137.00; Collone farmer 592k, £795, £134.00; Eglish farmer 660k, £875, £133.00; Armagh farmer 792k, £1,045, £132.00; Banbridge farmer 704k, £915, £130.00; Armagh farmer 700k, £895, £128.00; Newry farmer 546k, £695, £127.00; Loughbrickland farmer 642k, £815, £127.00 and Annalong farmer 692k, £875, £126.00.

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,550 for a calved heifer from a Loughgall farmer.

The same owner received £1,460 for a calved heifer.

CALVES

170 lots in the calf ring returned at steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold from £230 to £310 with a top of £405 for a 4 week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £240 to £310 with a top of £320 for a 6 week old Hereford heifer.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £405; Aberdeen Angus £310; Belgian Blue £310; Aberdeen Angus £285; Limousin £285; Limousin £275; Hereford £275 and Limousin £245.

Heifer calves

Hereford £320; Belgian Blue £310; Simmental £285; Hereford £275; Aberdeen Angus £270; Aberdeen Angus £270; Hereford £260 and Limousin £260; £255.