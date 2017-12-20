Markethill Mart: Beef bred cows sell to £1,100 for 700k

An entry of 140 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 19th December sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows from £130 to £157 per 100 kilos for 700k at £1,100.

Cows/heifers from £170 to £191 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows from £110 to £126 per 100 kilos for 690k at £880.

Top price for Friesian £940 for 750k £125 per 100 kilos.

Second quality friesians from £85 to £100 and the poorest types from £60 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Friesian clean cattle from £140 to £174 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1,150.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 700k, £1,100, £157.00; Tandragee farmer 608k, £950, £156.00; Markethill farmer 604k, £850, £141.00; Tandragee farmer 656k, £910, £139.00; Crumlin farmer 596k, £820, £138.00; Markethill farmer 640k, £870, £136.00; Markethill farmer 706k, £915, £130.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 706k, £910, £129.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 698k, £880, £126.00; Armagh farmer 750k, £940, £125.00; Newry farmer 616k, £730, £119.00; Lurgan farmer 690k, £810, £117.00; Armagh farmer 812k, £945, £116.00; Lurgan farmer 672k, £780, £116.00; Keady farmer 604k, £695, £115.00; Armagh farmer 716k, £820, £115.00.

CALVES

170 calves. Good quality bull calves from £230 to £305 for a four week old Aberdeen Angus.

Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £290 for a six week old Charolais calf.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £305; Belgian Blue £295; Hereford £265; Limousin £260; Limousin £260; Charolais £250; Belgian Blue £250; Hereford £250.

Heifer calves

Charolais £290; Charolais £280; Limousin £250; Charolais £250; Limousin £240; Hereford £240; Limousin £235; Hereford £220.