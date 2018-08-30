Markethill Mart: Beef bred cows sell to £1,115

An entry of 120 cull cows in Markethill on Tuesday, August 28th sold in a noticeably firmer demand for all classes of cows.

Beef bred cows sold steadily from £140 to £166 per 100k paid for 670k Limousin at £1,115.

Cow heifers from £170 to £182 for 540k at 985.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £115 to £122 per 100k for 640k at £785.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 per 100k and the poorest types from £70 to £80 per 100k.

Good quality bull calves sold readily from £250 to a top of £420 for a Limousin with good quality heifers from £230 to a top of £400 for a three week old Charolais.

CULL COWS

Hilltown producer 542k, £985, 182p/k; Keady producer 558k, £935, 168p/k; Armagh producer 670k, £1,115, 166p/k; Aughnacloy producer 598k, £995, 166p/k; Pomeroy producer 600k, £985, 164p/k; Lurgan producer 558k, £915, 164p/k; Belleeks producer 546k, £895, 164p/k; Newtownhamilton producer 564k, £915, 162p/k and Pomeroy producer 662k, £1,045, 158p/k.

FRIESIAN COWS

Fivemiletown producer 644k, £785, 122p/k; Dungannon producer 812k, £975, 120p/k; Fivemiletown producer 696k, £825, 119p/k; Dromore producer 666k, £785, 118p/k; Gilford producer 710k, £835, 118p/k; Newmills producer 638k, £745, 117p/k; Newry producer 750k, £865, 115p/k; Dungannon producer 794k, £915, 115p/k.

BULL CALVES

Limousin £420; Charolais £400; Shorthorn £370; Belgian Blue £260; Shorthorn beef £310; Limousin £295; Simmental £295; Belgian Blue £290 and Hereford £290.

HEIFER CALVES

Charolais £400; Limousin £325: Hereford £290; Hereford £285; Limousin £250; Belgian Blue £230; Hereford £230 and Hereford £230.

An entry of 1,150 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, August 29th returned a noticeably firmer trade for fat lambs.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £90 each with several pens from £86 to £89 each.

Top rate of 354p per kilo for 24k at £85 each from a Hilltown farmer followed by 351p for 20 lambs 24.2k at £85 from a Kilcoo producer.

Main trade from 330p to 347p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold to a top of 358p for 20 lambs weighing 22k at £79 each for a Hilltown farmer followed by 354p for 20 lambs weighing 21.6k at £76.50 each from a Dromore producer.

All good quality middleweights sold from 340p to 355p per kilo.

A large entry of stores sold to a top of 408p per kilo for 14.2k at £58 from a Hilltown farmer followed by 388p for 18.3k at £71 each from a Tandragee farmer.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £65 to £90 each with plainer ewes from £45 to £55 each.

In the breeding ring hoggets and ewes sold in an easier trade especially for the second quality class hoggets.

Top price of £152 with several pens from £120 to £145 each

HEAVY LAMBS

Hilltown farmer: 24k, £85, 354p; Cullyhanna farmer: 25k, £88.50, 354p; Drumill farmer: 24.2k, £85, 351p; Loughbrickland farmer: 24.8k, £87, 351p; Birches farmer: 24.2k, £84, 347p; Warrenpoint farmer: 25.3k, £86.50, 342p; Dungannon farmer: 26k, £88.50, 340p and Portadown farmer: 24.9k, £84, 337p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Hilltown farmer: 22k, £79, 358p; Armagh farmer: 22.5k, £80, 356p; Portadown farmer: 21.6k, £76.50, 354p; Mullaghbawn farmer: 21k, £74, 352p; Tandragee farmer: 21.3k, £75, 352p; Portadown farmer: 21.9k, £77, 352p; Portadown farmer: 23.4k, £82, 350p; Lislea farmer: 20.7k, £72.50, 350p and Loughgilly farmer: 23k, £80.50, 350p.

STORES

Gilford farmer: 17.5k, £75, 429p; Hilltown farmer: 14.2k, £58, 408p; Clare farmer: 18.3k, £71, 388p; Loughgilly farmer: 14.4k, £55, 382p; Dromara farmer: 15.5k, £59, 381p; Keady farmer: 18k, £67.50, 375p; Donaghmore farmer: 18k, £67, 372p and Corbet farmer: 19.9k, £73.50, 369p.