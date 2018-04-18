Markethill Mart: Beef bred cows sell to £1,175

An entry of 180 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 17th April sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows from £140 to £167 per 100 kilos for a 700k Limousin at £1,175 followed by £165 per 100 kilos 690k at £1,145.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £120 to £130 for 780k at £1,015.

Second quality Friesians from £110 per 100 kilos and the poorest Friesians from £75 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 702k, £1,175, £167.00; Mowhan farmer 692k, £1,145, £165.00; Newry farmr 622k, £975, £157.00; Kilmore farmer 694k, £1,085, £156.00; Cullyhanna farmer 688k, £1,075, £156.00; Cullyhanna farmer 714k, £1,115, £156.00; Kilmore farmer 704k, £1,085, £154.00; Armagh farmer 700k, £1,075, £154.00 and Portadown farmer 720k, £1,105, £153.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newtownhamilton farmer 650k, £845, £130.00; Armagh farmer 782k, £1,015, £130.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 632k, £805, £127.00; Loughbrickland farmer 746k, £935, £125.00; Armagh farmer 622k, £775, £125.00; Collone farmer 648k, £805, £124.00; Keady farmer 702k, £865, £123.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 800k, £985, £123.00.

CALVES

190 calves sold in a firmer trade.

Good quality bulls sold from £280 to £380 for a five week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifers to £340 for a four week old Limousin heifer calf.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £380; Hereford £365; Aberdeen Angus £325; Belgian Blue £305; Hereford £305; Belgian Blue £285; Belgian Blue £285 and Limousin £280.

Heifer calves

Limousin £340; Aberdeen Angus £300; Aberdeen Angus £270; Fleckvieh £245; Limousin £230; Simmental 3230; Hereford £225 and Fleckvieh £215.