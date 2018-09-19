Markethill Mart: Beef bred cows sell to £1,205

An entry of 140 cull cows at Markethill on September 18th sold in a steady trade.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £135 to £171 per 100k for 700k Charolais at £1,205.

Fleshed Friesian cows from £115 to £126 for 680k at £865.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 with poorest types from £60 to £180 per 100k.

140 calves – good quality bull calves sold steadily from £270 to a top of £410 for a five week old Limousin, followed by £390 for a three week old Charolais. Good quality heifer calves sold from £250 to a top of £370 for a three week old Charolais.

An entry of in-calf dairy heifers sold to a top of £1,400 with several more from £1,000 to £1,200 each.

CULL COWS

Armagh producer 706k, £1,205, 171pk: Collone producer 610k, £965, 158p/k: Hillsborough producer 628k, £985, 157p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 628k, £975, 155p/k: 694k, £1,055, 152p/k: Hillsborough 642k, £955, 149p/k: Darkley producer 610k, £865, 142p/k: Armagh producer 750k, £1,055, 141p/k and Armagh producer 734k, £1,025 139p/k.

FRIESIAN COWS

Banbridge producer 684k, £865, 126p/k: Dungannon producer 726k, £895, 123p/k: Newry producer 650k, £795, 122p/k: Dungannon producer 630k, £765, 121p/k: Armagh producer 642k, £765, 119p/k: Killeen producer 744k, £875, 118p/k and Banbridge producer 648k, £755, 117p/k.

Bull calves

Limousin £410: Charolais £390: Limousin £350: Limousin £320: Blonde d’Aquitaine £300: Belgian Blue £290: Limousin £280 and Belgian Blue £280.

Heifer calves

Charolais £370: Charolais £340: Charolais £325: Belgian Blue £275: Limousin £260: Limousin £250 and Aberdeen Angus £250.