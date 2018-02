Markethill Mart: Beef bred cows sell to £1,375

An entry of 100 cull cows in Markethill on Tuesday 27th February sold in a steady trade.

Beef bred cows sold from £130 to £158 per 100k for 870k for £1,375.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £115 to £130 per 100k paid for 670k at £875.

Several Friesian cows sold from £1000 to £1,100 with a top of £1,115 for 920k (£120 per 100k).

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 per 100k and the poorest types from £70 to £80 per 100k.

120 calves with good quality bulls sold from £240 to £325, with good quality heifers from £200 to £300 for a Hereford.

Reared heifer calves sold to £600, reared bulls to £575.

CULL COWS

Hilltown producer 872k, £1,375, £158/100k: Rathfriland producer 726k, £1,105, £152/100k: Belleeks producer 680k, £1,015, £149/100k: Castlewellan producer 650k, £935, £144/100k: Hilltown producer 826k, £1,155, £140/100k: Cullyhanna producer 848k, £1,135, £134/100k: Collone producer 746k, £975, £131/100k: Armagh producer 702k, £915, £130/100k.

FRIESIAN COWS

Annaghmore producer 674k, £875, £130/100k: Armagh producer 832k, £,1075, £129/100k: Loughgilly producer 790k, £1,015, £128/100k: Keady producer 818k, £1,045, £128/100k: Armagh producer 702k, £885, £126/100k: Loughgilly producer 816k, £995, £122/100k: Keady producer 710k, £855, £120/100k: Armagh producer 926k, £1,115, £120/100k: Rathfriland producer 874k, £1035, £118/100k.

BULL CALVES

Aberdeen Angus £325; Montbeliarde £295; Aberdeen Angus £285; Aberdeen Angus £275; Aberdeen Angus £270; Aberdeen Angus £260; Fleckvieh £260.

HEIFER CALVES

Hereford £300; Aberdeen Angus £245; Aberdeen Angus £240; Simmental £240; Aberdeen Angus £225; Hereford £220; Aberdeen Angus £210; Hereford £205.