Markethill Mart: Beef bred cows sell to £1,425

An entry of 120 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 22nd May continued to sell in a very good trade.

Beef bred cows sold to a top of £191 per 100 kilos for 748k Belgian Blue at £1,425 from a Moira farmer followed by £184 per 100 kilos for 660k Charolais at £1,225 from a Jerrettspass farmer.

Top price cow £1,445 for 840k Simmental £172 per 100 kilos from Magheralin farmer.

Main demand from £145 to £170 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £115 to £137 for 750k at £1,025 followed by £126 for 738k at £1,005.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Lurgan farmer 748k, £1,425, £191.00; Jerrettspass farmer 666k, £1,225, £184.00; Whitecross farmer 822k, £1,435, £175.00; Portadown farmer 696k, £1,195, £172.00; Magheralin farmer 840k, £1,445, £172.00; Newry farmer 778k £1,325, £170.00; Whitecross farmer 710k, £1,195, £168.00; Armagh farmer 816k, £1,355, £166.00 and Newry farmer 694k, £1,145, £165.00.

Friesian cull cows

Keady farmer 750k, £1,025, £137.00; Armagh farmer 738k, £1,005, £136.00; Keady farmer 596k, £775, £130.00; Dungannon farmer 652k, £845, £130.00; Coalisland farmer 704k, £885, £126.00; Tassagh farmer 716k, £895, £125.00; Coalisland farmer 822k, £1,025, £125.00; Newry farmer 784k, £965, £123.00 and Dromara farmer 788k, £965, £123.00.

CALVES

170 calves sold in an exceptionally good demand.

Heifer calves to a top of £425 for a five week old Blonde d’Aquitaine from a Lurgan farmer.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £190 to £325.

Bull calves to a top of £390 for a three week old Limousin followed by £380 for a four week old Limousin.

All good quality bulls from £230 to £340 each.

Heifer calves

Blonde d’Aquitaine £425; Belgian Blue £325; Limousin £275; Charolais £250; Belgian Blue £250; Simmental £235 and Aberdeen Angus £215.

Bull calves

Limousin £390; Limousin £380; Charolais £340; Belgian Blue £340; Aberdeen Angus £315; Belgian Blue £290; Aberdeen Angus £290; Aberdeen Angus £290 and Aberdeen Angus £270.