Markethill Mart: Beef cows sell to £1,145

An entry of 70 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, July 10th sold in a steady demand.

Beef cows sold from £131 to £155 per 100 kilos for 738k at £1,145.

Fleshed Friesian cows from £115 to £128 for 715k at £915.

Second quality Friesian from £94 to £111 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £85 per £100 kilos.

Cull cows

Kilkeel producer 738k Charolais £1,145 (155p/k); Mullaghbawn producer 612k Limousin £895 (146p/k); Cullyhanna producer 606k Limousin £855 (141p/k); Kilkeel producer 712k Limousin £995 (140p/k); Hillsborough producer 998k Limousin £1,385 (139p/k); Cullyhanna producer 532k Hereford £725 (136p/k); Scarva producer 710k Aberdeen Angus £965 (136p/k); Armagh producer 602k Limousin £815 (135p/k) and Belleeks producer 616k Limousin £815 (132p/k).

Friesian cull cows

Richhill producer 716k, £915 (128p/k); Newry producer 700k, £855 (122p/k); Newry producer 626k, £755 (121p/k); 674k, £805 (119p/k); Cullyhanna producer 588k, £695 (119p/k) and Loughbrickland producer 660k, £775 (117p/k).

CALVES

Bull calves

Charolais £550; Limousin £460; Shorthorn beef £350; Belgian Blue £345; Aberdeen Angus £345 and Limousin £330.

Heifer calves

Charolais £460; Charolais £445; Belgian Blue £400; Aberdeen Angus £370; Stabiliser £300 and Friesian £290.

In the dairy section Swedish Red springer made £1,010, followed by £950 Holstein, £920 Swedish Red and £900 Friesian.