Markethill Mart: Best ever trade for fat hoggets and spring lambs

An entry of 1,350 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 11th April sold in probably the best ever trade for fat hoggets and spring lambs.

Heavy hoggets sold to a top of 522p per kilo paid for 24.9 kilos at £130 each.

Several pens of heavy hoggets sold from £130 to a top of £138 each.

All good quality pens sold from 480p to 521p per kilo.

The entire entry of heavy hoggets averaged 26.9 kilos at £129.50 each 480p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 480p to 527p per kilo paid for 20.1 kilos at £106 each followed by 518p per kilo for 21.9 kilos at £113.50 each.

The entire entry of middleweight hoggets averaged 21.8 kilos at £106 each 485p per kilo.

Several pens of spring lambs sold in a very firm trade.

Heavy lambs sold to £143 each for 24.8 kilos 576p per kilo.

Light springs sold to 641p per kilo for 22 kilos at £141 each followed by 604p for 23 kilos at £139 each.

The sale average for spring lambs was 22.5 kilos at £135 each 599p per kilo.

An entry of nearly 400 cull ewes sold in a very firm trade with first quality ewes from £100 to £133 each.

With plainer ewes from £70 to £90 each.

Another full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a noticeably former demand.

Good quality doubles sold to £250 each and good quality singles sold to £190 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Poyntzpass farmer: 24.9k, £130, 522p; Tandragee farmer: 24k, £125, 521p; Pomeroy farmer: 24.8k, £127, 512p; Aughnacloy farmer: 27k, £137.50, 509p; Richhill farmer: 24k, £121.50, 506p; Newry farmer: 25.6k, £129.50, 506p; Kilmore farmer: 25.8k, £130, 504p and Armagh farmer: 24.8k, £124.50, 502p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Whitecross farmer: 20.1k, £106, 527p; Armagh farmer: 21.9k, £113.50, 518p; Tandragee farmer: 22.4k, £113, 504p; Pomeroy farmer: 21.7k, £109, 502p; Loughgall farmer: 23.5k, £117.50, 500p; Armagh farmer: 20.6k, £103, 500p; Armagh farmer: 23k, £114.50, 498p; Middletown farmer: 22k, £108.50, 493p; Poyntzpass farmer: 20.3k, £100, 493p and Hamiltonsbawn farmer: 23.7k, £116.50, 492p.

SPRING LAMBS

Newtownhamilton farmer: 22k, £141, 641p; Markethill farmer: 23k, £139, 604p; Portadown farmer: 23k, £138.50, 602p; Tassagh farmer: 22.5k, £135, 600p and Middletown farmer: 23.5k, £139, 592p.