Markethill Mart: Blonde d’Aquitaine sell for £1,255

An entry of 122 cull cows in Markethill on Tuesday, August 21st continued to sell in a very firm demand.

Fleshed cows sold steadily from £140 to £166 per 100k for 758k Blonde d’Aquitaine at £1,255, followed by £159 per 100k for 740k Limousin at £1,175.

Cow heifers sold to £1,265 for 658k Limousin, £192 per 100k.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold readily from £115 to £129 for 614k at £795 and up to £915 for 768k.

Second quality Friesians, £90 to £105 per 100k with the poorest types from £60 to £80 per 100k.

100 calves – good quality bulls sold steadily from £250 to £370 for three week old Charolais.

Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £330 for Limousin.

CULL COWS

Mowhan producer 658k, £1,265, 192p/k; Collone producer 758k, £1,255, 166p/k; Mowhan producer 740k, £1,175 159p/k; Collone producer 728k, £1,155, 159p/k; Markethill producer 756k, £1,165, 154p/k; Keady producer 736k, £1,125, 153p/k; Derrynoose producer 692k, £1,045, 151p/k; Markethill producer 712k, £1,045, 147p/k and Keady producer 734k, £1,055, 144p/k.

FRIESIAN COWS

Caledon producer 614k, £795, 129p/k; Madden producer 652k, £805, 123p/k; Ballynahinch producer 736k, £905, 123p/k; 636k, £765, 120p/k; Banbridge producer 622k, £745, 120p/k; Caledon producer 768k, £915, 119p/k; Fivemiletown producer 680k, £805, 118p/k and Whitecross producer 702k, £825, 118p/k.

BULL CALVES

Charolais £370, Limousin £360, Limousin £355, Limousin £320, Belgian Blue £310, Belgian Blue £290, Charolais £270 and Limousin £270.

HEIFER CALVES

Limousin £330, Limousin £330, Belgian Blue £265, Limousin £245, Belgian Blue £210, Limousin £200 and Belgian Blue £200.