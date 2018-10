Markethill Mart: Blonde d’Aquitaine sells for £1,185

An entry of 130 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, October 9th sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows sold to £167 per 100 kilos for 708k Blonde d’Aquitaine at £1,185 and for 692k Limousin at £1,155. Main trade from £135 to £156 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £105 to £115 for 730k at £845.

Second quality Friesians from £80 to £95 and the poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Tassagh farmer 708k, £1,185, £167.00; Tassagh farmer 692k, £1,155, £167.00; Gilford farmer 668k, £1,045, £156.00; Dungannon farmer 736k, £1,125, £153.00; Cullyhanna farmer 604k, £885, £147.00; Dromara farmer 628k, £915, £146.00; Banbridge farmer 706k, £1,005, £142.00; Gilford farmer 650k, £915, £140.00 and Armagh farmer 692k, £955, £138.00.

Friesian cull cows

Dromara farmer 732k, £845, £115.00; Loughgilly farmer 810k, £915, £113.00; Dromore farmer 628k, £705, £112.00; Dromara farmer 656k, £725, £111.00; Dromara farmer 614k, £665, £108.00; Newmills farmer 648k, £695, £107.00 and Hillsborough farmer 650k, £695, £107.00;

CALVES

130 calves.

Good quality bulls sold from £230 to £360 for a three week old Simmental.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £180 to £270 for a six week old Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Simmental £360; Belgian Blue £315; Belgian Blue £305; Belgian Blue £295; Limousin £290; Aberdeen Angus £285; Limousin £285; Aberdeen Angus £270.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £270; Hereford £250; Simmental £250; Belgian Blue £240; Charolais £230; Limousin £225; Aberdeen Angus £200; Limousin £185.