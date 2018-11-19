Markethill Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,395

Markethill Mart
Cattle numbers eased considerably at Markethill on Saturday, November 17th trade for stock was similar to previous weeks.

BULLOCKS

In the bullock ring heavy steers sold steadily from £190 to £221 per 100 kilos for a 610k Charolais at £1,345 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £217 per 100 kilos for 624k at £1,355 from a Loughgall farmer.

Top price £1,395 paid for a 656k Limousin £213 from Belleeks farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £190 to £225 per 100 kilos for 416k at £935 from a Stewartstown farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Loughgall farmer 610k, £1,345, £221.00; Loughgall farmer 624k, £1,355, £217.00; Loughgilly farmer 630k, £1,365, £217.00; Loughgilly farmer 592k, £1,265, £214.00; Belleeks farmer 656k, £1,395, £213.00; Loughgilly farmer 606k, £1,285, £212.00; Loughgall farmer 636k, £1,345, £211.00 and Loughgall farmer 620k, £1,285, £207.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Stewartstown farmer 416k, £935, £225.00; Stewartstown farmer 418k, £935, £224.00; Armagh farmer 430k, £945, £220.00; Dundonald farmer 426k, £885, £208.00; Armagh farmer 452k, £935, £207.00; Armagh farmer 438k, £905, £207.00; Newry farmer 414k, £855, £207.00 and Armagh farmer 464k, £945, £204.00.

HEIFERS

Heavy heifers sold to a top of £215 per 100 kilos for a 612k Limousin at £1,315 from a Tandragee producer.

Top price £1,415 for a 718k Limousin £197 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

All good quality heavy heifers sold from £190 to £212 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £195 to £226 per 100 kilos for a 414k Charolais at £935 from a Keady farmer followed by £219 per 100 kilos for a 408k Limousin at £895 from a Keady producer.

Heavy heifers

Tandragee farmer 612k, £1,315, £215.00; Keady farmer 526k, £1,115, £212.00; Belleeks farmer 502k, £1,035, £206.00; Markethill farmer 562k, £1,155, £206.00; Tynan farmer 560k, £1,115, £199.00; Loughgilly farmer 718k, £1,415, £197.00 and Tandragee farmer 636k, £1,215, £191.00.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 414k, £935, £226.00; Keady farmer 408k, £895, £219.00; Tynan farmer 456k, £985, £216.00; Belleeks farmer 500k, £1,075, £215.00; Keady farmer 472k, £975, £207.00; Keady farmer 472k, £965, £204.00; Keady farmer 400k, £800, £200.00 and Keady farmer 430k, £855, £199.00.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring good quality heifers sold from £200 to £258 per 100 kilos for a 262k Limousin £670 from a Killeavy farmer followed by £252 per 100 kilos for 274k Charolais at £690 from a Killeavy producer.

Male weanlings sold to a top of £301 for 296k Chaolais at £890 from a Moira farmer.

Main demand for a good quality lots from £230 to £272 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings

Killeavy farmer 260k, £670, £258.00; Killeavy farmer 274k, £690, £252.00; Newry farmer 290k, £720, £248.00; Moira farmer 326k, £805, £247.00; Armagh farmer 248k, £600, £242.00; Downpatrick farmer 254k, £590, £232.00; Newry farmer 364k, £840, £231.00 and Newry farmer 272k, £620, £228.00.

Male weanlings

Moira farmer 296k, £890, £301.00; Killeavy farmer 294k, £800, £272.00; Donacloney farmer 214k, £580, £271.00; Donacloney farmer 262k, £700, £267.00; Donacloney farmer 242k, £635, £262.00; Markethill farmer 272k, £705, £259.00; Moira farmer 290k, £750, £259.00; Markethill farmer 314k, £770, £245.00 and Moira farmer 320k, £770, £241.00.