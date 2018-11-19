Markethill Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,395

Cattle numbers eased considerably at Markethill on Saturday, November 17th trade for stock was similar to previous weeks.

BULLOCKS

In the bullock ring heavy steers sold steadily from £190 to £221 per 100 kilos for a 610k Charolais at £1,345 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £217 per 100 kilos for 624k at £1,355 from a Loughgall farmer.

Top price £1,395 paid for a 656k Limousin £213 from Belleeks farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £190 to £225 per 100 kilos for 416k at £935 from a Stewartstown farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Loughgall farmer 610k, £1,345, £221.00; Loughgall farmer 624k, £1,355, £217.00; Loughgilly farmer 630k, £1,365, £217.00; Loughgilly farmer 592k, £1,265, £214.00; Belleeks farmer 656k, £1,395, £213.00; Loughgilly farmer 606k, £1,285, £212.00; Loughgall farmer 636k, £1,345, £211.00 and Loughgall farmer 620k, £1,285, £207.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Stewartstown farmer 416k, £935, £225.00; Stewartstown farmer 418k, £935, £224.00; Armagh farmer 430k, £945, £220.00; Dundonald farmer 426k, £885, £208.00; Armagh farmer 452k, £935, £207.00; Armagh farmer 438k, £905, £207.00; Newry farmer 414k, £855, £207.00 and Armagh farmer 464k, £945, £204.00.

HEIFERS

Heavy heifers sold to a top of £215 per 100 kilos for a 612k Limousin at £1,315 from a Tandragee producer.

Top price £1,415 for a 718k Limousin £197 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

All good quality heavy heifers sold from £190 to £212 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £195 to £226 per 100 kilos for a 414k Charolais at £935 from a Keady farmer followed by £219 per 100 kilos for a 408k Limousin at £895 from a Keady producer.

Heavy heifers

Tandragee farmer 612k, £1,315, £215.00; Keady farmer 526k, £1,115, £212.00; Belleeks farmer 502k, £1,035, £206.00; Markethill farmer 562k, £1,155, £206.00; Tynan farmer 560k, £1,115, £199.00; Loughgilly farmer 718k, £1,415, £197.00 and Tandragee farmer 636k, £1,215, £191.00.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 414k, £935, £226.00; Keady farmer 408k, £895, £219.00; Tynan farmer 456k, £985, £216.00; Belleeks farmer 500k, £1,075, £215.00; Keady farmer 472k, £975, £207.00; Keady farmer 472k, £965, £204.00; Keady farmer 400k, £800, £200.00 and Keady farmer 430k, £855, £199.00.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring good quality heifers sold from £200 to £258 per 100 kilos for a 262k Limousin £670 from a Killeavy farmer followed by £252 per 100 kilos for 274k Charolais at £690 from a Killeavy producer.

Male weanlings sold to a top of £301 for 296k Chaolais at £890 from a Moira farmer.

Main demand for a good quality lots from £230 to £272 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings

Killeavy farmer 260k, £670, £258.00; Killeavy farmer 274k, £690, £252.00; Newry farmer 290k, £720, £248.00; Moira farmer 326k, £805, £247.00; Armagh farmer 248k, £600, £242.00; Downpatrick farmer 254k, £590, £232.00; Newry farmer 364k, £840, £231.00 and Newry farmer 272k, £620, £228.00.

Male weanlings

Moira farmer 296k, £890, £301.00; Killeavy farmer 294k, £800, £272.00; Donacloney farmer 214k, £580, £271.00; Donacloney farmer 262k, £700, £267.00; Donacloney farmer 242k, £635, £262.00; Markethill farmer 272k, £705, £259.00; Moira farmer 290k, £750, £259.00; Markethill farmer 314k, £770, £245.00 and Moira farmer 320k, £770, £241.00.