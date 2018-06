Markethill Mart: Calved heifer sells for £2,180

Dairy ring: An entry of 130 dairy cows at Markethill on Tuesday 12th June returned a firm trade with a top price of £2,180 for a calved heifer, with other at £1,560, £1,500, £1,450 and further 25 cows from £1,000 to £1,400 each.

Fat cow ring: 120 cull cows maintained a very demand.

Beef bred cows sold from £150 to £191 per 100kg for 620kg Limousin at £1,185.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £120 to £138 for 780kg at £1,075.

Second quality Friesian cows from £95 to £110 and the poorest types from £80 to £90 per 100kg.

Aged bulls sold from £140 to £162 for a 860kg Charolais at £1,405 and up to £1,575 for 980kg Aberdeen Angus £160 per 100kg.

Cull cows: Portadown farmer 622k, £1,185, £191; Newry farmer 556k, £965, £174; Tandragee farmer 592k, £1,025, £173; Tassagh farmer 604k, £1,015, £168; Newry farmer 650k, £1,085, £167; Markethill farmer 580k, £965, £166; Portadown farmer 684k, £1,125, £165 and Tassagh farmer 630k, £1,025, £163.

Friesian cull cows: Newtownhamilton farmer 780k, £1,075, £138; Moira farmer 668k, £895, £134; Banbridge farmer 704k, £925, £131; Dromore farmer 712k, £935, £131; Annalong farmer 906k, £925, £131; Gilford farmer 668k, £875, £131 and Markethill farmer 646k, £845, £131.

Aged bulls: Keady farmer 868k, £1,405, £162; Banbridge farmer 986k, £1,575, £160; Loughbrickland farmer 888k, £1,335, £150 and Armagh farmer 996k, £1,395, £140.

Calf ring: 120 calves sold in steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold from £250 to £340 for a six week old Limousin.

Quality heifers sold from £220 to £345 with a top of £380 for Charolais heifer.

Bull calves: Limousin £340; Aberdeen Angus £340; Aberdeen Angus £330; Belgian Blue £300; Hereford £290; Hereford £285 and Aberdeen Angus £270.

Heifer calves: Charolais £380; Charolais £345; Belgian Blue £290; Hereford £275; Belgian Blue £270; Aberdeen Angus £250; Hereford £245 and Aberdeen Angus £235.