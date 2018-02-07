Markethill Mart: Calved heifers sell to a top of £1,990

An increased entry of dairy cows in Markethill on Tuesday 6th February 2018 sold in a very good demand.

Calved heifers sold to a top of £1,990 for a Friesian from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £1,650, £1,570 and £1,300 for calved heifers.

A Crumlin farmer received £1,290 for a calved heifer.

110 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows from 130 to 166 per 100k for 580k at £965 and up to £1,215 for an 840k Charolais (144).

Fleshed Friesian cows from 115 to 128 for 680k at £875 and up to £905 each for 740k (122 per 100k).

Second quality Friesian cows in exceptionally good demand from 90 to 105 per 100k and the poorest quality from 70 to 85 per 100k.

105 dropped calves, good quality bull calves sold from £230 to £290 for an AA and good quality heifer calves from £200 to £285 for a Limousin heifer.

CULL COWS

Richhill producer 580k, £965, 166p/k, Newry producer 842k, £1,215, 144p/k, Ballinderry producer 596k, £855, 143p/k, Markethill producer 696k, £965, 139p/k, Markethill producer 640k, £885, 138p/k, Banbridge producer 662k, £915, 138p/k, Markethill producer 654k, £865, 132p/k.

FRIESIAN COWS

Dungannon producer 684k, £875, 128p/k: Glenanne producer 646k, £815, 126p/k: Dungannon producer 704k, £875, 124p/k: Corkley producer 742k, £905, 122p/k: 656k, £795, 121p/k: Caledon producer 576k, £695, 121p/k: Corkley producer 708k, £845, 119p/k: Dungannon producer 580k, £685, 118p/k.

CALVES

Heifer calves

Limousin £285, £270, Aberdeen Angus £250, £250, £250, Saler £250, Limousin £225, £220, Belgian Blue £220.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £290, £280, £280, £275: Limousin £270, £270, Charolais, Fleckvieh £265, Belgian Blue £250, £245, Aberdeen Angus £240.

