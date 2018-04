Markethill Mart: Charolais heifers sell £1,430 for 660k

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 21st April sold in another very firm trade.

Both heifer and bullock trade was firmer and weanling prices remained steady.

HEIFERS

The 200 store heifers sold in a very strong demand.

Good quality forward heifers sold readily from £200 to a top of £232 per 100 kilos for a 660k Charolais heifers at £1,430 from an Armagh farmer followed by £231 per 100 kilos for a 580k Charolais at £1,340 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Several heavy heifers sold from £1,200 to £1,320 each.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £266 per 100 kilos for a 350k Limousin at £930 from a Brookeborough farmer followed by £257 per 100 kilos for a 426k Limousin at £1,095 from a Brookeborough producer.

Second quality heifers sold from £180 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Armagh farmer 616k, £1,430, £232.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 502k, £1,160, £231.00; Cullyhanna farmer 580k, £1,340, £231.00; Cullyhanna farmer 538k, £1,220, £227.00; Armagh farmer 618k, £1,400, £227.00; Richhill farmer 510k, £1,130, £222.00; Banbridge farmer 548k, £1,200, £219.00; Cullyhannan farmer 550k, £1,200, £218.00; Cullyhanna farmer 642k, £1,400, £218.00 and Keady farmer 538k, £1,170, £217.00.

Middleweight heifers

Brookeborough farmer 350k, £930, £266.00; Brookeborough farmer 426k, £1,095, £257.00; Brookeborough farmer 396k, £1,010, £255.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 468k, £1,135, £243.00; Brookeborough farmer 318k, £770, £242.00; Brookeborough farmer 394k, £950, £241.00 and Brookeborough farmer 388k, £900, £232.00.

BULLOCKS

180 bullocks sold in a firmer trade.

Good quality middleweights sold from £210 to £236 for a 390k Aberdeen Angus at £940 from a Keady farmer.

Forward bullocks sold from £200 to £227 per 100 kilos for a 510k Limousin £1,155 from a Tandragee producer.

Forward bullocks

Tandragee farmer 510k, £1,155, £227.00; Kilkeel farmer 504k, £1,130, £224.00; Armagh farmer 546k, £1,220, £223.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 530k, £1,155, £218.00; Kilkeel farmer 542k, £1,175, £217.00; Rathfriland farmer 510k, £1,095, £215.00; Keady farmer 542k, £1,150, £212.00; Collone farmer 606k, £1,280, £211.00 and Armagh farmer 508k, £1,070, £211.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady farmer 398k, £940, £236.00; Keady farmer 348k, £820, £236.00; Newry farmer 464k, £1,050, £226.00; Keady farmer 468k, £1,040, £222.00; Tandragee farmer 490k, £1,085, £221.00; Keady farmer 428k, £930, £217.00; Tandragee farmer 446k, £965, £216.00 and Kilkeel farmer 488k, £1,055, £216.00.

WEANLINGS

Just over 300 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality weanlings selling in a slightly improved trade.

Middleweight male weanling sold from £220 to £264 for a 350k Charolais at £935 from an Ardboe farmer followed by £258 per 100 kilos for a 314k Blonde d’Aquitaine at £810 from a Banbridge farmer.

Light males sold to £293 per 100 kilos for 246k Charolais at £720 from a Caledon producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £263 per 100 kilos for a 304k Limousin at £800.

Middleweight male weanlings

Ardboe farmer 354k, £935, £264.00; Banbridge farmer 314k, £810, £258.00; Belleeks farmer 306k, £770, £252.00; Dromore farmer 380k, £925, £243.00; Castlewellan farmer 326k, £785, £241.00; Ardboe farmer 398k, £955, £240.00 and Collone farmer 322k, £770, £239.00.

Light male weanlings

Cookstown farmer 246k, £720, £293.00; Banbridge farmer 268k, £760, £284.00; Newry farmer 240k, £680, £283.00; Collone farmer 256k, £710, £277.00; Dromore farmer 250k, £685, £274.00; Keady farmer 220k, £590, £268.00 and Keady farmer 280k, £740, £264.00.

Heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 304k, £800, £263.00; Middletown farmer 340k, £850, £250.00; Lisnaskea farmer 312k, £780, £250.00; Lisnaskea farmer 306k, £730, £239.00; Moy farmer 342k, £800, £234.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 314k, £730, £233.00; Middletown farmer 326k, £750, £230.00; Middletown farmer 306k, £700, £229.00; Middletown farmer 328k, £750, £229.00 and Middletown farmer 366k, £825, £225.00.