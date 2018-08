Markethill Mart: Cows and calves sell to a top of £1,670

An entry of 250 store cattle at Markethill sold in a very firm trade with prices again slightly firmer on the week.

HEIFERS

Good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £195 to £207 for 582k Limousin at £1,205 from a Portadown farmer.

Top price £1,250 for 608k Charolais £206 from a Portadown producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £190 to £214 for 466k Belgian Blue at £995 from a Middletown producer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £175 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Portadown farmer 582k, £1,205 £207.00; Armagh farmer 554k, £1,140, £206.00; Portadown farmer 608k, £1,250, £206.00; Armagh farmer 542k, £1,110, £205.00; Portadown farmer 608k, £1,245, £205.00; Portadown farmer 550k, £1,115, £203.00; Portadown farmer 578k, £1,170, £202.00 and Gilford farmer 528k, £1,060, £201.00.

Middleweight heifers

Middletown farmer 466k, £995, £214.00; Armagh farmer 432k, £920, £213.00; Middletown farmer 412k, £812, £211.00; Banbridge farmer 498k, £1,045, £210.00; Middletown farmer 498k, £1,030, £207.00; Middletown farmer 478k, £985, £206.00 and Armagh farmer 456k, £920, £202.00.

BULLOCKS

Heavy bullocks sold in a very good demand from £190 to £225 per 100 kilos for 676k Charolais at £1,520 from a Dungannon producer.

Top price £1,550 paid for a 724k Charolais £214 from a Dungannon producer.

Several heavy bullocks sold from £1,300 to £1,400 each.

Friesian bullocks sold from £140 to £157 for 670k at £1,060 from a Stewartstown farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Dungannon farmer 676k, £1,520, £225.00; Dungannon farmer 642k, £1,420, £221.00; Dungannon farmer 698k, £1,510, £216.00; Dungannon farmer 724k, £1,550, £214.00; Armagh farmer 550k, £1,165, £212.00; Dungannon farmer 736k, £1,510, £205.00; Markethill farmer 506k, £1,030, £204.00 and Dungannon farmer 648k, £1,300, £201.00.

Friesian bullocks

Stewartstown farmer 674k, £1,060, £157.00; Belleeks farmer 576k, £900, £156.00; Stewartstown farmer 542k, £830, £153.00; Stewartstown farmer 556k, £840, £151.00; Stewartstown farmer 596k, £880, £148.00 and Stewartstown farmer 682k, £980, £144.00.

WEANLINGS

100 weanlings on offer sold in a stronger demand.

Light male weanlings sold from £220 to £259 for 294k at £760 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Stronger males sold to a top of £249 per 100 kilos for 410k Charolais at £1,020 from a Keady producer.

Top price £1,045 for a 438k Charolais £239 from a Keady producer.

Several strong weanlings selling in excess of £1,000 each.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £250 for a 270k Limousin at £680 from a Banbridge producer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 410k, £1,020, £249.00; Armagh farmer 438k, £1,045, £239.00; Armagh farmer 426k, £1,000, £235.00; Armagh farmer 442k, £1,010, £229.00 and Armagh farmer 456k, £1,005, £220.00.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 368k, £990, £269.00; Cullyhanna farmer 294k, £760, £259.00; Portadown faremr 372k, £900, £242.00; Portadown farmer 400k, £910, £227.00; Dungnnon farmer 292k, £650, £223.00 and a Dungannon farmer 292k, £650, £222.00.

Heifer weanlings

Gilford farmer 272k, £680, £250.00; Kilkeel farmer 362k, £815, £225.00; Downpatrick farmer 358k, £805, £225.00; Gilford farmer 338k, £750, £222.00; Gilford farmer 350k, £770, £220.00; Newry farmer 390k, £845, £217.00 and Gilford farmer 370k, £780, £211.00.

A large entry of 70 sucklers returned an excellent trade with cows and calves selling to a top of £1,670 with other at £1,660 and £1,610.