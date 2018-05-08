Markethill Mart: Cows and calves sell to a top of £2,450

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 5th May continued to sell in a very firm trade in all rings.

Bullock trade and weanling trade improved on the week with heifer prices remaining steady.

Highlight of the day was a large entry of cows and calves with 40 lots on offer selling to a top of £2,450.

HEIFERS: 170 store heifers sold in a firm demand with heavy heifers selling to a top of £243 per 100 kilos for 568k Limousin at £1,380 for a Loughgall farmer followed by 506k Limousin at £1,170, £231 for a Banbridge farmer.

Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £200 to £220 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweights from £205 to £233 for 464k at £1,080 for a Banbridge farmer.

Lightweights sold up to £227 for 326k Parthenais heifer at £740 from a Lisnaskea farmer.

Heavy heifers: Loughgall farmer 568k, £1,380, £243.00; Banbridge farmer 506k, £1,170, £231.00; Lisburn farmer 512k, £1,120, £219.00; Dromore farmer 600k, £1,305, £218.00; Dromara farmer 584k, £1,265, £217.00; Banbridge farmer 528k, £1,140, £216.00; Dromara farmer 510k, £1,100 £216.00 and Forkhill farmer 554k, £1,175 £212.00.

Middleweight heifers: Banbridge farmer 464k, £1,080, £233.00; Banbridge farmer 414k, £925, £223.00; Loughgall farmer 418k, £910, £218.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 492k, £1,070, £217.00; Newry farmer 484k, £1,050, £217.00; Banbridge farmer 454k, £970, £214.00; Newry farmer 416k, £880, £212.00 and Keady farmer 444k, £935, £211.00.

Lightweight heifers: Lisnaskea farmer 326k, £740, £227.00; Forkhill farmer 346k, £770, £223.00; Crossmaglen farmer 352k, £780, £222.00; Banbridge farmer 380k, £825, £218.00; Lisnaskea farmer 364k, £790, £217.00; Forkhill farmer 348k, £75, £217.00; Loughgall farmer 388k, £835, £215.00 and Banbridge farmer 358k, £755, £211.00.

BULLOCKS: Heavy bullocks sold to a top of £1,570 paid for a 738k Charolais for a Dromara farmer £213 and up to £231 per 100 kilos for 646k Limousin at £1,500 from a Banbridge producer.

Several heavy bullocks sold from £1,250 to £1,400 each.

Main demand from £200 to £227 per 100 kilos.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks were in exceptionally good demand selling to £222 per 100 kilos for 580k at £1,290 followed by 670k at £1,490, £222 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight steers sold to £200 to £247 for 372k at £920 for a Gilford farmer.

Heavy bullocks: Banbridge farmer 648k, £1,500, £231.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 530k, £1,225, £231.00; Dromara farmjer 530k, £1,205, £227.00; Dromara farmer 506k, £1,130, £223.00; Hilltown farmer 580k, £1,290, £222.00; Lisburn farmer 606k, £345, £222.00; Hilltown farmer 672k, £1,490, £222.00; Gilford farmer 526k, £1,160, £221.00 and Moy farmer 520k, £1,140 £219.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Gilford farmer 372k, £920, £247.00; Ballyward farmer 414k, £1,020, £246.00; Gilford farmer 460k, £1,100, £239.0; Gilford farmer 432k, £1,030, £238.00; Lisburn farmer 470k, £1,120, £238.00; Lisburn farmer 430k, £1,015, £236.00; Ballyward farmer 412k, £970, £235.00; Gilford farmer 460k, £1,080, £235.00 and Collone farmer 424k, £970, £229.00.

WEANLINGS: 250 weanlings. Heifer weanlings sold to a top of £257 per 100 kilos for 304k at £780 for an Armagh farmer.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £210 to £250 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings sold from £210 to £292 for 264k at £770 for a Lisburn farmer.

Middlweight male weanlings sold from £210 to £251 for 358k Charolais at £900 for a Portadown farmer.

Heifer weanlings: Armagh farmer 304k, £780, £257.00; Donacloney farmer 242k, £625, £258.00; Hillsborough farmer 240k, £600, £250.00; Hillsborough farmer 262k, £625, £239.00; Loughbrickland farmer 250k, £590, £236.00; Newry farmer 242k, £565, £233.00; Ballynahinch farmer 332k, £775, £233.00; Moy farmer 362k, £840, £232.00 and Moy farmer 334k, £760, £228.00.

Light male weanlings: Ballyrussell farmer 264k, £770, £292.00; Newry farmer 252k, £665, £264.00; Armagh farmer 244k, £630, £258.00; Mayobridge farmer 262k, £670, £256.00; Derrynoose farmer 216k, £550, £255.00; Derrynoose farmer 252k, £640, £254.00; Derrynoose farmer 282k, £690, £245.00 and Derrynoose farmer 296k, £700, £237.00.

Middleweight male weanlings: Portadown farmer 358k, £900, £251.00; Mayobridge farmer 336k, £820, £244.00; Dromore farmer 316k, £770, £244.00; Glenanne farmer 394k, £960, £244.00; Benburb farmer 384k, £900, £234.00; Newry farmer 376k, £870, £231.00; Markethill farmer 326k, £750, £230.00; Glenanne farmer 338k, £770, £228.00 and Glenanne farmer 392k, £890, £227.00.

40 lots of sucklers sold in an exceptionally good trade and included a special entry of top quality Limousin and Belgian Blue cows and calves for a Portadown farmer which sold to a top of £2,450 with others at £2,150, £2,020 and £1,980.

In all 15 outfits sold from £1,600 to £2,120 each and others sold from £1,000 to £1,400.