Markethill Mart: Cull cows sell to £1,335

A smaller entry of cattle at Markethill on Tuesday 8th May continued to sell in a firm demand.

CULL COWS

105 cull cows sold to a top of £172 per 100 kilos for 770k at £1,335 followed by £170 for 660k at £1,135.

Main demand from £135 to £165 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows from £110 to £130 per 100 kilos for 706k at £915 and up to £965 paid for 750k £128 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 774k, £1,335, £172.00; Cullyhanna farmer 552k, £945, £171.00; Collone farmer 666k, £1,135, £170.00; Banbridge farmer 584k, £985, £169.00; Belleeks farmer 562k, £935, £166.00; Banbridge farmer 718k, £1,175, £164.00; Armagh farmer 566k, £925, £163.00; Middletown farmer 756k, £1,235, £163.00 and Newry farmer 624k, £1,015, £163.00.

Friesian cull cows

Tassagh farmer 706k, £915, £130.00; Lisburn farmer 756k, £965, £128.00; Tassagh farmer 692k, £855, £124.00; Banbridge farmer 566k, £665, £118.00; Banbridge farmer 646k, £725, £112.00; Poyntzpass farmer 668k, £725, £109.00 and Crumlin farmer 628k, £675, £108.00.

CALVES

130 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls sold from £230 to £375 for a six week old Charolais followed by £350 for a six week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves reached £375 for a six week old Charolais and followed by £345 for a four week old Limousin.

All good quality heifers from £200 to £315.

Bull calves

Charolais £375; Belgian Blue £350; Limousin £350; Charolais £310; Charolais £300; Aberdeen Angus £300; Limousin £280 and Belgian Blue £280.

Heifer calves

Charolais £375; Limousin £345; Simmental £340; Hereford £240; Belgian Blue £230; Shorthorn beef £210 and Aberdeen Angus £200.