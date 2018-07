Markethill Mart: Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2,140

An entry of 170 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 3rd July sold in a steady demand.

Beef cows sold from £140 to £171 per 100 kilos for 630k at £1,085.

Fleshed Friesian cows from £110 to £127 for 620k at £790.

Second quality Friesian from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £80 per £100 kilos.

Clean cattle sold to £208 for 670k at £1,395 followed by £197 for 710k at £1,405.

Cull cows

Dungannon farmer 636k, £1,085, £171.00; Gilford farmer 644k, £1,045, £162.00; Belleeks farmer 694k, £1,105, £159.00; Katesbridge farmer 658k, £1,035, £157.00; Dromore farmer 678k, £1,045, £154.00; Belleeks farmer 906k, £1,395, £154.00; Portadown farmer 694k, £1,055, £152.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 652k, £925, £142.00.

Friesian cull cows

Glenanne farmer 618k, £785, £127.00; Caledon farmer 658k, £835, £127.00; Caledon farmer 784k, £975, £124.00; Kilkeel farmer 614k, £755, £123.00; Dromore farmer 712k, £865, £122.00; Kilkeel farmer 698k, £845, £121.00; Dromara farmer 734k, £885, £121.00; Derrynoose farmer 734k, £885, £121.00 and Newry farmer 708k, £845, £119.00.

Clean cattle

Magheralin farmer 672k, £1,395, £208.00; Magheralin farmer 714k, £1,405, £197.00 and Magheralin farmer 714k, £1,395, £195.00.

CALVES

150 calves.

Good quality bulls from £270 to £420k for a five week old Limousin.

Heifers from £190 to £280 for six week old Aberdeen Angus.

Bull calves

Limousin £420; Limousin £415; Charolais £400; Limousin £350; Limousin £345; Belgian Blue £310; Aberdeen Angus £310; Hereford £300 and Aberdeen Angus £290.

Heifer calves

Aberdeen Angus £280; Limousin £250; Shorthorn beef £230; Aberdeen Angus £230; Belgian Blue £225 and Aberdeen Angus £205.

An entry of 110 dairy cows and heifers sold to £2,140 and £2,000 with a further 21 cows selling from £1,400 to £1,980 each.