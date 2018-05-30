Markethill Mart: Dairy cows sell to a top price of £1,900

A smaller entry of cattle at Markethill on Tuesday 29th May continued to sell in a very strong trade.

An entry of 14 dairy cows sold to a top of £1,900 for a calved heifer from an Armagh farmer.

The same owner received £1,600 for a calved heifer.

A Cullyhanna farmer received £1,400 for a calved heifer and a Middletown producer sold a calved heifer at £1,200.

An entry of maiden heifers sold from £500 to £720 each.

CULL COWS

A smaller entry of cull cows sold in an improved trade.

Good quality beef bred cows from £150 to £186 for 580k at £1,085 followed by £183 per 100 kilos for 778k Belgian Blue at £1,425.

Fleshed Friesian cows were in exceptionally good demand selling to £144 per 100 kilos for 780k cows at £1,125 followed by £137 for 750k at £1,085.

Main demand from £125 to £135 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £100 to £115 and the poorest types from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 582k, £1,085, £186.00; Keady farmer 778k, £1,425, £183.00; Armagh farmer 658k, £1,105, £168.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 702k, £1,165, £166.00; Armagh farmer 722k, £1,195, £166.00; Portadown farmer 586k, £915, £156.00; Crumlin farmer 616k, £955, £155.00 and Armagh farmer 682k, £1,045, £153.00.

Friesian cull cows

Keady farmer 780k, £1,125, £144.00; Glenanne farmer 754k, £1,035, £137.00; Collone farmer 754k, £1,015, £135.00; Scarva farmer 734k, £975, £133.00; Glenanne farmer 608k, £805, £132.00; Caledon farmer 730k, £965, £132.00; Collone farmer 632k, £825, £131.00 and Armagh farmer 648k, £845, £130.00.

CALVES

Dropped calf trade was exceptionally strong with good quality heifer calves to a top of £410 for a three week old Simmental from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £400 for a three week old Simmental.

Main demand from £220 to £340.

Bull calves to £400 for a three week old Simmental paid twice for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £230 to £315 each.

Bull calves

Simmental £400; Simmental £400; Belgian Blue £315; Simmental £310; Limousin £285; Belgian Blue £275; Limousin £255 and Aberdeen Angus £250.

Heifer calves

Simmental £410; Simmental £400; Limousin £340; Limousin £320; Belgian Blue £315; Limousin £295; Belgian Blue £290 and Limousin £290.