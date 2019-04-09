Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sell to a top of £1,720

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,720 at Markethill on Tuesday, April 9 paid for a calved heifer from a Kilkeel farmer.

A Lurgan farmer sold two calved heifers at £1,450 each.

In calf heifers sold to £1,480 from a local farmer.

CULL COWS

The 120 cull cows sold in a noticeably firmer demand.

Cows/heifers sold to £195 per 100 kilos for 680k Limousin at £1,335 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Fleshed cows sold to £176 for 588k at £1,085 followed by £175 for 734k Charolais at £1,285.

Main trade for good quality cows from £145 to £170 per 100 kilos.

Friesian cows sold in a noticeably stronger demand with fleshed cows from £100 to £127 per 100 kilos for 670k at £855 and up to £885 for 860k £102.

Second quality friesians from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos and the poorest cows from £65 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 684k, £1,335, £195.00; Poyntzpass farmer 588k, £1,035, £176.00; Cullyhanna farmer 734k, £1,285, £175.00; Sixmilecross farmer 654k, £1,125, £172.00; Newry farmer 668k, £1,120, £168.00; Cullyhanna farmer 774k, £1,285, £166.00; Newry farmer 626k, £1,025, £164.00; Banbridge farmer 676k, £1,075, £159.00; Armagh farmer 666k, £1,045, £157.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 666k, £1,035, £155.00; Banbridge farmer 818k, £1,265, £155.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 706k, £1,075, £152.00.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 676k, £855, £127.00; Armagh farmer 640k, £795, £124.00; Ballyward farmer 596k, £715, £120.00; Glenanne farmer 552k, £635, £115,00; Keady farmer 618k, £695, £112.00; Benburb farmer 646k, £715, £110.00; Newry farmer 728k, £805, £110.00; Armagh farmer 656k, £725, £110.00 and Glenanne farmer 740k, £815, £110.00.

CALVES

The 170 lots the calf ring sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull cows from £240 to £355 for five week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £300 for a four week old Hereford.

All good quality bulls from £230 to £295 each.

Heifer to £280 for a five week old Belgian Blue with all good quality heifers from £180 to £250 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £355; Hereford £300; Simmental £300; Simmental £300; Fleckvieh £290; Aberdeen Angus £285; Aberdeen Angus £280 and Limousin £270.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £280; Charolais £250; Aberdeen Angus £250; Belgian Blue £250; Simmental £250; Charolais £240; Limousin £195 and Hereford £190.