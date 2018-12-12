Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sell to a top of £2,020

An entry of 75 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday, December 11th included a herd dispersal for a Co Tyrone farmer was sold to a top of £2,020 paid twice for calved heifers with others at £1,900, £1,760 £1,720 and £1,680.

A Loughgall farmer sold two calved heifers at £1,760 and £1,510 each.

CULL COWS

The 75 cull cows sold in a firmer demand.

Good quality beef bred cows selling from £125 to £156 per 100 kilos for 670k at £1,045 followed by £150 for 730k at £1,095.

Top price £1,115 for 750k at £147.

Aged bulls sold to £126.50 for 1,040k at £1,315.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £90 to £108 for 650k at £705 with a top price of £785 for 760k at £103.

Second quality friesians from £75 to £85 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £55 to £70 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Collone farmer 672k, £1,045, £156.00; Collone farmer 730k, £1,095, £150.00; Collone farmer 708k, £1,055, £149.00; Lisburn farmer 758k, £1,115, £147.00; Collone farmer 724k, £1,055, £146.00; Collone farmer 750k, £1,075, £143.00; Collone farmer 786k, £1,115, £142.00 and Tassagh farmer 726k, £995, £137.00.

Friesian cull cows

Dromore farmer 650k, £705, £108.00; Portadown farmer 766k, £785, £103.00; Tynan farmer 696k, £685, £98.00; Banbridge farmer 718k, £695, £97.00; Banbridge farmer 690k, £655, £95.00; Cullyhanna farmer 618k, £585, £95.00; Glenanne farmer 704k, £645, £92.00 and Tynan farmer 672k, £615, £92.00.

CALVES

120 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves £355 paid twice for Charolais.

Main demand from £220 to £300 each.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £280 for four week old Charolais.

Main demand from £200 to £370 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £355; Charolais £355; Belgian Blue £300; Charolais £300; Charolais £290; Limousin £290; Limousin £280; Belgian Blue £275 and Fleckvieh £260.

Heifer calves

Charolais £380; Belgian Blue £370; Aberdeen Angus £335; Aberdeen Angus £290; Belgian Blue £240; Aberdeen Angus £230 and Aberdeen Angus £205.