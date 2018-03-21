Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sell to a top price of £1,750

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,750 in Markethill on Tuesday 20th March for a calved heifer for a Loughgall farmer the same owner received £1,700 for a calved heifer.

A Craigavon producer received £1,700 for a calved heifer.

CULL COWS

100 cull cows continued to sell in a very strong demand.

Beef bred cows from £140 to £174 per 100 kilos for 720k at £1,255 followed by £172 for 618k at £1,065.

Cows/heifers sold to £210 per 100 kilos for 714k Charolais at £1,435.

Bulls sold to a top of £182 per 100 kilos for 806k at £1,465.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £115 to £132 for 660k at £875 and up to £995 paid for 840k at £118 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £95 to £105 and the poorest cows from £75 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 714k, £1,435, £201.00; Portadown farmer 720k, £1,255, £174.00; Portadown farmer 618k, £1,065, £172.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 720k, £1,215, £169.00; Keady farmer 680k, £1,095, £161.00; Markethill farmer 782k, £1,235, £158.00; Belleeks farmer 766k, £1,175, £153.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 702k, £1,075, £153.00 and Collone farmer 702k, £1,075, £153.00.

Friesian cull cows

Jerrettspass farmer 664k, £875, £132.00; Armagh farmer 658k, £845, £128.00; Newry farmer 632k, £805, £127.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 622k, £775, £125.00; Markethill farmer 652k, £805, £123.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 742k, £915, £123.00 and Dromore farmer 816k, £975, £120.00.

CALVES

175 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls sold from £220 to £305 paid for a two week old Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves to £305 for a four week old Simmental.

Main demand from £190 to £255.

Reared bull calves sold to £690 and reared heifer calves to £535 each

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £305; Hereford £280; Fleckvieh £260; Aberdeen Angus £250; Limousin £250; Belgian Blue £240; Belgian Blue £240; Aberdeen Angus £235; Aberdeen Angus £235 and Aberdeen Angus £230.

Heifer calves

Simmental £305; Hereford £255; Charolais £245; Shorthorn beef £240; Limousin £240; Aberdeen Angus £225; Simmental £220 and Aberdeen Angus £215.