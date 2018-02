Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sell to a top price of £1,980

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,980 at Markethill on Tuesday 13th February twice for calved heifers from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £1,600 for a calved heifer.

A Loughgall farmer sold a calved heifer at £1,670.

190 cull cows maintained their recent trade.

Beef bred cows sold from £140 to £164 for 640k at £1,155 and 710 at £1,165.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £115 to £128 for 698k at £895 and up to £915 for a 730k (125).

Second quality Friesian cows from £90 to £105 and the poorest cows sold from £70 to £85 per 100k.

Bulls sold to £125 per 100k for 1,120k Limousin at £1,405.

160 calves sold in a steady demand with good quality bulls from £220 to £320 for Limousin.

Good quality heifers from £190 to £295.

Reared bull calves sold up to £475, and reared heifers to £485 each.

CULL COWS

Cullyhanna producer 642k, £1,055, 164p/k; Collone producer 710k, £1,165, 164p/k; Tandragee producer 570k, £935, 164p/k; Stoneyford producer 712k, £1,115, 157p/k; Collone producer 628k, £975, 155p/k; Newtownhamilton producer 616k, £955, 155p/k; Banbridge producer 572k, £885, 155p/k; Cullyhanna producer 694k, £1,065, 153p/k; 684k, £1,045, 153p/k; Poyntzpass producer 896k, £1,355, 151p/k; Magheralin producer 688k, £1,035, 150p/k.

FRIESIAN COWS

Dromara producer 698k, £895, 128p/k; Caledon producer 714k, £895, 125p/k; Kilkeel producer 732k, £915, 125p/k; Loughgilly producer 718k, £885, 123p/k; Banbridge producer 754k, £925, 123p/k; Kilkeel producer 756k, £915, 121p/k; Loughbrickland producer 658k, £795, 121p/k; Stoneyford producer 700k, £845, 121p/k; Markethill producer 738k, £885, 120p/k; Caledon producer 780k, £935, 120p/k.

BULL CALVES

Limousin £320; Hereford £300; Hereford £260; Limousin £260; Aberdeen Angus £260; Aberdeen Angus £245; Belgian Blue £245; Hereford £240.

HEIFER CALVES

Limousin £295: Herefore £270; Hereford £260; Aberdeen Angus £250; Belgian Blue £245; Belgian Blue £240; Aberdeen Angus £215; Belgian Blue £210.