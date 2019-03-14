Markethill Mart: Ewe and lamb doubles sell to £210

An entry of 1,350 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, March 13 returned a slightly easier demand for fat hoggets with store hoggets and cull ewe trade remaining firm.

Heavy hoggets sold from £89 to £95 each with top quality pens from 360p to 376p per kilo paid for 24.6 kilos at £92.50 each followed by 24.3 kilos at £91.20 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 370p to 405p per kilo paid for 21.1 kilos at £85.50 each followed by 402p for 21k at £84.50 each.

A small entry of stores sold to a top of 416p per kilo for 19 kilos at £79 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold £70 to £88 each.

Second quality ewes from £50 to £65 each.

A smaller entry of ewes and lambs sold in a steady demand with doubles to £210 each and singles to a top of £142 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Magheralin farmer: 24.6k, £92.50, 376p; Dungannon farmer: 24.3k, £91.20, 375p; Richhill farmer: 24k, £90, 375p; Waringstown farmer: 24.8k, £92, 371p; Portadown farmer: 25.1k, £93, 371p; Loughbrickland farmer: 24.3k, £89.50, 370p; Glenanne farmer: 24.3k, £89, 366p and Richhill farmer: 24.6k, £90, 366p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Loughbrickland farmer: 21.1k, £85.50, 405p; Lisburn farmer: 21k, £84.50, 402p; Annaclone farmer: 22.5k, £88, 391p; Armagh farmer: 22.3k, £86.20, 387p; Dungannon farmer: 22.2k, £85.50, 385p; Belleeks farmer: 22.6k, £87, 385p; Lislea farmer: 22k, £84.50, 384p and Whitecross farmer: 21.3k, £81.50, 383p.