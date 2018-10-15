Markethill Mart: Excellent demand for cattle

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 13th October continued to sell in an excellent demand.

Both heifers and bullocks sold in a slightly stronger trade.

Buyers and sellers from a wide area of Northern Ireland were in attendance.

HEIFERS

280 heifers sold in a very strong demand.

Top quality heavy heifers selling from £200 to £218 per 100 kilos for 548k Charolais at £1,195 from a Tandragee farmer.

Good quality middleweight sold from £200 to £218 for a 466k Limousin at £1,015 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £217 per 100 kilos for a 426k Limousin at £925 for a Killylea producer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £180 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Tandragee farmer 548k, £1,195, £218.00; Jerrettspass farmer 508k, £1,095, £216.00; Poyntzpass farmer 502k, £1,075, £214.00; Banbridge farmer 532k, £1,125, £211.00; Banbridge farmer 530k, £1,115, £210.00; Loughgall farmer 584k, £1,225, £210.00; Jerrettspass farmer 548k, £1,145, £209.00; Poyntzpass farmer 578k, £1,195, £207.00 and Armagh farmer 578k, £1,195, £207.00.

Middleweight heifers

Banbridge farmer 466k, £1,015, £218.00; Killylea farmer 426k, £925, £217.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 404k, £865, £214.00; Armagh farmer 410k, £875, £213.00; Loughgall farmer 496k, £1,055, £213.00; Killylea farmer 498k, £1,055, £212.00; Poyntzpass farmer 498k, £1,045, £210.00 and Armagh farmer 414k, £865, £209.00.

BULLOCKS

An entry of 280 bullocks returned a slightly firmer trade for all classes of bullocks.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £200 to £239 per 100 kilos for 366k Simmental at £875 from a Portadown farmer followed by £238 per 100 kilos for 400k Charolais at £955 from a Belleek producer.

Heavy bullocks sold to a top of £240 per 100 kilos for a 594k Charolais at £1,425 from a Keady farmer.

The same owner sold a further eight bullocks from £220 to £237 per 100 kilos paid for a 606k Charolais at £1,435.

Top price in the sale £1,515 for 676k Hereford £224 from an Armagh producer.

Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £145 to £164 for 500k at £825.

Heavy bullocks

Keady farmer 594k, £1,425, £240.00; Keady farmer 606k, £1,435, £237.00; Keady farmer 588k, £1,345, £229.00; Keady farmer 578k, £1,315, £228.00; Keady farmer 578k, £1,315, £228.00; Keady farmer 580k, £1,315, £227.00; Armagh farmer 646k, £1,455, £225.00 and Armagh farmer 676k, £1,515, £224.00.

Friesian bullocks

Mayobridge farmer 504k, £825, £164.00; Banbridge farmer 612k, £995, £163.00; Newry farmer 630k, £1,015, £161.00; Stewartstown farmer 556k, £885, £159.00; Stewartstown farmer 608k, £915, £150.00 and Stewartstown farmer 538k, £785, £146.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 366k, £875, £239.00; Moy farmer 384k, £915, £238.00; Belleek farmer 402k, £955, £238.00; Portadown farmer 380k, £905, £238.00; Portadown farmer 330k, £785, £238.00; Portadown farmer 346k, £795, £230.00; Dungannon farmer 408k, £945, £232.00; Belleek farmer 440k, £995, £226.00 and Armagh farmer 414k, £935, £226.00.

WEANLINGS

Weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Heifer weanlings selling from £210 to £229 for 280k at £640 for a Hillsborough producer.

Male weanlings sold from £220 to £290 for a 255k Limousin at £740 from a Newry farmer followed by £270 per 100 kilos for 292k Charolais at £790 from a Forkhill producer.

Male weanlings

Newry farmer 255k, £740, £290.00; Forkhill farmer 292k, £790, £270.00; Newry farmer 246k, £665, £270.00; Forkhill farmer 360k, £960, £266.00; Armagh farmer 312k, £800, £256.00; Newry farmer 266k, £680, £255.00; Forkhill farmer 318k, £800, £251.00 and Rathfriland farmer 380k, £950, £250.00.

Heifer weanlings

Hillsborough farmer 280k, £640, £229.00; Hillsborough farmer 266k, £600, £226.00; Armagh farmer 316k, £700, £222.00; Hillsborough farmer 302k, £660, £219.00; Belleek farmer 332k, £710, £214.00; Hillsborough farmer 304k, £650, £214.00 and Newry farmer 358k, £760, £212.00.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1,550 with others at £1,410, £1,350, £1,340.