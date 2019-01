Markethill Mart: Excellent entry of 1,520 sheep

An entry of 1,520 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, January 16th sold in a further improved trade.

Heavy hoggets sold steadily from £95 to £100 each with several pens from £102 to £106 each.

Top quality heavy hoggets sold from 380p to 404p per kilo for 24 kilos at £97 each and for 24.5 kilos at £99 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold to a top of 449p per kilo for 20.4 kilos at £91.50 each followed by 441p per kilo for 22 kilos at £97 each. All good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 390p to 430p per kilo.

Store lambs trade was exceptionally strong to a top of 491p per kilo for 17.6 kilos at £86.50 each.

All good quality stores sold steadily from 420p to 470p per kilo.

Over 270 cull ewes sold in a firmer demand.

Good quality ewes sold from £70 to £97 with plainer ewes selling from £50 to £65 each.

The first sale of breeding sheep returned a very firm demand with doubles selling to a top of £235 with several more from £180 to £225.

Singles sold from £140 to £182 and in-lambs ewes sold to £138 each with several more pens from £115 to £132 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Portadown farmer: 24k, £97, 404p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.5k, £99, 404p; Portadown farmer: 24k, £95, 396p; Poyntzpass farmer: 24k, £95, 396p; Pomeroy farmer: 24.9k, £98, 394p; Portadown farmer: 24k, £94, 392p; Tandragee farmer: 25.1k, £97.50, 388p and Markethill farmer: 24.1k, £93.50, 388p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Portadown farmer: 20.4k, £91.50, 449p; Armagh farmer: 22k, £97, 441p; Newtownbutler farmer: 20k, £88, 440p; Lisburn farmer: 21k, £90.50, 431p; Glenanne farmer: 20.8k, £89, 428p; Newry farmer: 20.5k, £87.50, 427p; Lisburn farmer: 23.4k, £99, 423p; Armagh farmer: 20k, £84.50, 423p; Portadown farmer: 20.2k, £85, 421p and Poyntzpass farmer: 21k, £88, 419p.

STORES

Ballynahinch farmer: 17.6k, £86.50, 491p; Armagh farmer: 16k, £76, 475p; Portadown farmer: 18k, £85, 472p; Portadown farmer: 17k, £79.50, 468p; Portadown farmer: 15.2k, £71, 467p; Armagh farmer: 17k, £78.50, 462p; Dungannon farmer: 16.4k, £75, 457p; Mayobridge farmer: 16.2k, £74, 457p and Ballynahinch farmer: 18.5k, £83.50, 451p.