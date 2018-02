Markethill Mart: Firm demand for all types of sheep

An entry of 1,450 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 21st February continued to sell in an exceptionally firm demand.

Heavy hoggets sold to a top of £111.50 paid for 26.7 kilos at 418p per kilo from a Tandragee farmer.

Several pens sold from £107 to £110 each.

All top quality heavies sold from 390p to 418p paid for 24.5 kilos at £102.50 from a Markethill farmer.

The entire entry of 350 heavy hoggets sold on an average price of £103.80 each.

Good quality middleweights sold to a top of 430p per kilo for 22.8 kilos at £98 each from a Keady farmer followed by 427p for 22 kilos at £94 each from a Bessbrook farmer.

All good middleweights sold from 395p to 424p per kilo.

Good quality stores sold from 390p to 456p per kilo for 17 kilos at £77.50 each.

Stronger stores to 424p for 19.8 kilos at £84 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £75 to £99 each.

Second quality from £50 to £70 each.

Doubles sold from £160 to £215 each and good quality singles from £120 to £150 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Markethill farmer: 24.5k, £102.50, 418p; Tandragee farmer: 26.7k, £111.50, 418p; Dungannon farmer: 25k, £103, 412p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 26.3k, £108, 411p; Mayobridge farmer: 24k, £98, 408p; Collone farmer: 24.5k, £100, 408p; Armagh farmer: 26.4k, £106.50, 403p; Markethill farmer: 25.9k, £103, 80, 401p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Keady farmer: 22.8k, £98, 430p; Bessbrook farmer: 22k, £94, 427p; Dungannon farmer: 20.5k, £87, 424p; Collone farmer: 23.8k, £100, 420p; Loughgilly farmer: 23.1k, £97, 420p; Armagh farmer: 22k, £92, 418p; Banbridge farmer: 21.9k, £91.50, 418p.

STORES

Loughgilly farmer: 17k, £77.50, 456p; Newry farmer: 14.7k, £63, 429p; Mullabawn farmer: 19.8k, £84, 424p; Armagh farmer: 19.9k, £83.50, 419p; Portadown farmer: 12.2k, £51, 418p; Donaghmore farmer: 17.5k, £73, 417p; Keady farmer: 15.2k, £63, 414p; Ballyriney farmer: 17.4k, £72, 414p; Dungannon farmer: 19.4k, £80, 412p.