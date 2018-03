Markethill Mart: Forward heifers sell to £1,230

An entry of 500 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 17th March sold in a very strong demand in all rings.

HEIFERS

150 store heifers continued to sell in a very strong trade with good quality forward heifers selling from £200 to £228 per 100 kilos for 540k at £1,230 for an Armagh farmer.

Top price £1,355 for 630k Charolais from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £247 for 312k Limousin at £770.

Second quality heifers sold readily from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 540k, £1,230, £228.00; Armagh farmer 516k, £1,150, £223.00; Armagh farmer 598k, £1,300, £217.00; Collone farmer 524k, £1,125, £215.00; Richhill farmer 628k, £1,345, £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 634k, £1,355, £214.00; Loughgall farmer 566k, £1,205, £213.00; Collone farmer 630k, £1,330, £211.00.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 312k, £770, £247.00; Keady farmer 342k, £755, £221.00; Keady farmer 326k, £705, £216.00; Lurgan farmer 348k, £750, £216.00; Forkhill farmer 360k, £775, £215.00; Forkhill farmer 364k, £780, £214.00; Forkhill farmer 400k, £850, £213.00; Tullyvallen farmr 448k, £940, £210.00; Forkhill farmer 398k, £840, £211.00.

BULLOCKS

180 bullocks returned a steady trade.

Forward steers sold readily from £200 to £236 for 524k Charolais at £1,235 from a Tandragee farmer.

Top price bullock is £1,515 for 706k Charolais from a Keady farmer £214 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight steers sold from £200 to £243 for 450k Charolais at £1,105 from a Tandragee farmer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold readily from £150 to £167 for 510k at £850 and up to £965 for 606k £159 per 100 kilos for Katesbridge farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Tandragee farmer 524k, £1,235, £236.00; Dromore farmer 550k, £1,275, £232.00; Keady farmer 644k, £1,475, £229.00; Dromore farmer 530k, £1,200, £226.00; Keady farmer 560k, £1,240, £221.00; Keady farmer 676k, £1,480, £219.00; Seaford farmer 608k, £1,330, £219.00; Tandragee farmer 528k, £1,150, £218.00; Seaford farmer 574k, £1,245, £217.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Tandragee farmer 454k, £1,105, £243.00; Tandragee farmer 488k, £1,160, £238.00; Tandragee farmer 472k, £1,100, £233.00; Tandragee farmer 432k, £995, £230.00; Portadown farmer 418k, £960, £230.00; Tandragee farmer 438k, £1,005, £229.00; Annacloy farmer 406k, £925, £228.00; Portadown farmer 430k, £955, £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 436k, £965, £221.00; Tandragee farmer 466k, £1,025, £220.00; Hillsborough farmer 492k, £1,080, £220.00.

Friesian bullocks

Lisburn farmer 510k, £850, £167.00; Gilford farmer 538k, £890, £165.00; Markethill farmer 532k, £880, £165.00; Portadown farmer 516k, £850, £165.00; Katesbridge farmer 598k, £980, £164.00; Markethill farmer 558k, £910, £163.00; Markethill farmer 542k, £865, £160.00; Katesbridge farmer 606k, £965, £159.00.

WEANLINGS

140 weanlings. Good quality males from £220 to £276 for 324k at £895 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Good quality heifers from £210 to £246 for 264k at £650.

Male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 324k, £895, £276.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 328k, £865, £264.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 250k, £690, £276.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 240k, £640, £267.00; Markethill farmer 276k, £730, £265.00; Markethill farmer 268k, £640, £239.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 326k, £780, £239.00; Newry farmer 340k, £780, £229.00; Tamnamore farmer 306k, £700, £229.00.

Heifer weanlings

Dungannon farmer 264k, £650, £246.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 292k, £700, £240.00; Markethill farmer 310k, £750, £242.00; Newry farmer 330k, £780, £236.00; Markethill farmer 268k, £640, £239.00; Markethill farmer 284k, £665, £234.00; Markethill farmer 332k, £700, £232.00; Markethill farmer 276k, £645, £234.00; Markethill farmer 262k, £610, £233.00.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,500, £1,420 and £1,340 each.