Markethill Mart: Good quality cull ewes sell from £80 to £108 each

An entry of 750 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 30th May sold in an easier trade for spring lambs.

Cull ewe prices were firmer and breeding sheep sold in a steady trade.

Good quality spring lambs sold from 420p to a top of 467p per kilo for 22.5kilos at £105 each for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 442p per kilo for 23.3kilos at £103 each for a Portadown producer.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £80 to £108 each.

Plainer ewes from £55 to £75 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold to a top of £212 with others from £180 to £210.

Singles sold to £190 with several more £150 to £188 each.

SPRING LAMBS

Newtownhamilton farmer: 22.5k, £105, 467p; Portadown farmer: 23.3k, £103, 442p; Belleeks farmer: 21.4k, £92, 430p; Tynan farmer: 21.7k, £92, 424p; Armagh farmer: 23k, £97.50, 424p; Jerrettspass farmer: 23.6k, £100, 424p; Camlough farmer: 22.5k, £95, 422p and Crossmaglen farmer: 22.5k, £95, 422p.