Markethill Mart: Heavy cows sell to £1,395.

A reduced number of 80 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 15th May continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand.

Cows/heifers sold to a top of £196 per 100 kilos for 578k Limousin at £1,135 followed by £193 for 566k at £1,095 several more young cows sold from £170 to £189 per 100 kilos.

Heavy cows sold to a top of £178 for 782k Charolais at £1,395.

Main demand from £140 to £165 per 100 kilos.

Friesian cows sold from £110 to £126 for 678k at £855.

Second quality cows from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £75 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 578k, £1,135, £196.00; Keady farmer 566k, £1,095, £193.00; Newry farmer 568k, £1,075, £189.00; Castlewellan farmer 578k, £1,035, £179.00; Lisburn farmer 782k, £1,395, £178.00; Armagh farmer 620k, £1,025, £165.00; Armagh farmer 556k, £915, £165.00; Armagh farmer 606k, £995, £164.00; Banbridge farmer 636k, £1,015, £160.00 and Newry farmer 670k, £1,065, £160.00.

Friesian cull cows

Scarva farmer 678k, £855, £126.00; Mayobridge farmer 674k, £825, £122.00 and Banbridge farmer 588k, £675, £115.00.

CALVES

Over 150 lots in the calf ring sold in a very firm demand.

Good quality heifer calves selling from £240 to a top of £400 for a six week old Limousin.

Good quality bull calves sold from £240 to £395 paid for a six week old Limousin.

Bull calves

Limousin £395; Charolais £365; Belgian Blue £345; Charolais £330; Blonde d’Aquitaine £320; Simmental £300; Hereford £295 and Limousin £270.

Heifer calves

Limousin £400; Hereford £350; Belgian Blue £310; Charolais £300; Charolais £290; Charolais £270; Limousin £260; Limousin £250 and Aberdeen Angus £245.