Markethill Mart: Heavy cows sell to £1,485

An entry of 100 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 5th June sold in probably the best trade so far this year.

Cows/heifers sold to a top of £231 per 100 kilos for 574k Limousin at £1,325 from a Banbridge farmer.

Heavy cows sold to £285 paid for a 800k Limousin at £1,485 from a Killylea farmer.

Several more top quality cows sold from £160 to £185 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £120 to £134 for 790k at £1,055.

Second quality Friesian cows from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Banbridge farmer 574k, £1,325, £231.00; Markethill farmer 588k, £1,115, £190.00; Killylea farmer 802k, £1,485, £185.00; Banbridge farmer 608k, £1,125, £185.00; Killylea farmer 842k, £1,405, £167.00; Armagh farmer 636k, £1,060, £167.00; Killylea farmer 818k, £1,355, £166.00 and Armagh farmer 686k, £1,135, £165.00.

Friesian cull cows

Waringstown farmer 790k, £1,055, £134.00; Glenanne farmer 720k, £955, £133.00; Waringstown farmer 744k, £975, £131.00; Markethill farmer 726k, £945, £130.00; Keady farmer 642k, £835, £130.00; Markethill farmer 650k, £835, £128.00 and Markethill farmer 660k, £845, £128.00.

CALVES

Over 200 calves sold in a very good demand.

Good quality bull calves sold to a top of £400 each for two three week old Simmental followed by £385 for a two week old Limousin.

Main demand from £250 to £350 each.

Good quality heifer calves to £360 for three week old Charolais followed by £350 for a three week old Charolais.

All top quality heifers from £230 to £300 each.

Bull calves

Simmental £400; Simmental £400; Limousin £385; Simmental £355; Limousin £335; Belgian Blue £300; Limousin £290; Belgian Blue £285 and Blonde d’Aquitaine £280.

Heifer calves

Charolais £360; Charolais £350; Belgian Blue £300; Limousin £280; Limousin £250 and Belgian Blue £230.