Markethill Mart: Heavy cows sell to £1,515

An entry of 180 cull cows in Markethill on Tuesday, October 16th included several pens of top quality heavy cows which sold from £160 to £190 per 100 kilos for 798k Belgian Blue at £1,515 from a Killylea farmer.

Followed by £188 per 100 kilos for 726k at £1,365 from a Killylea farmer.

Cow/heifers sold to £196 for a 636k Limousin at £1,245 from an Armagh producer.

Other coloured cows sold from £130 to £150 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £105 to £113 per 100 kilos for 768k at £865 from a Dungannon producer.

Second quality Friesians from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Killylea farmer 636k, £1,245, £196.00; Killyle farmer 798k, £1,515, £10.00; Killylea farmer 726k, £1,365, £188.00; Richhill farmer 760k, £1,385, £182.00; Crossmaglen farmer 616k, £1,095, £178.00; Killyle farmer 840k, £1,465, £174.00; Armagh farmer 604k, £1,045, £173.00; Newry farmer 692k, £1,195, £173.00 and Killylea farmer 740k, £1,275, £172.00.

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 768k, £865, £113.00; Bessbrook farmer 698k, £775, £111.00; Bessbrook farmer 708k, £785, £111.00; Warrenpoint farmer 694k, £765, £110.00; Annaghmore farmer 856k, £935, £109.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 792k, £865, £109.00; Loughgilly farmer 640k, £695, £109.00 and Armagh farmer 696k, £755, £108.00.

CALVES

150 calves sold in an excellent trade.

Good quality bull calves sold from £260 to a top of £330 for a three week old Charolais.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £180 to £285 for a two week old Charolais.

Bull calves

Newry farmer Charolais £330; Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue £325; Clady farmer Charolais £320; Kilkeel farmer Limousin £320; Newry farmer Charolais £320; Keady farmer Simmental £295; Newry farmer Aberdeen Angus £290; Loughgilly farmer Hereford £290; Crumlin farmer Belgian Blue £280 and Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus £275.

Heifer calves

Clady farmer Charolais £285; Newry farmer Belgian Blue £275; Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus £260; Moira farmer Her £220; Newry farmer Her £220; Hilltown farmer Belgian Blue £210; Newry farmer Hereford £200 and Lisburn farmer Aberdeen Angus £195.

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,480 paid for a calved heifer from a Middletown farmer.