Markethill Mart: Heavy heifers sell to £1,360

A very good entry of store cattle and weanlings at Markethill on Saturday, June 2nd continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand.

Just over 300 store cattle sold in an exceptionally good trade.

HEIFERS

Heavy heifers sold steadily from £200 to £240 per 100 kilos for a 566k, £1,360 for a Crossgar farmer followed by £237 Charolais per 100 kilos for 560k Limousin at £1,330 from an Armagh farmer.

Heavy Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £213 per 100 kilos for 530k at £1,130 from an Annalong farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £259 for 456k Blonde d’ Aquitaine at £1,180 from an Armagh producer followed by £241 for 434k Limousin at £1,045 from a Banbridge farmer.

Middleweight Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to a top of £236 for 450k at £1,060 for a Banbridge producer several more from £210 to £220 per 100 kilos.

Heifer heifers

Crossgar farmer 566k, £1,360, £240.00; Armagh farmer 562k, £1,330, £237.00; Loughbrickland farmer 562k, £1,325, £236.00; Armagh farmer 558k, £1,315, £236.00; Armagh farmer 542k, £1,255, £232.00; Jerrettspass farmer 526k, £1,215, £231.00; Armagh farmer 506k, £1,160 £229.00 and Crossgar farmer 604k, £1,370, £226.00.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 456k, £1,180, £259.00; Banbridge farmer 434k, £1,045, £241.00; Jerrettspass farmer 480k, £1,140, £238.00; Banbridge farmer 450k, £1,060, £236.00; Banbridge farmer 434k, £1,020, £235.00; Banbridge farmer 462k, £1,080, £234.00; Annalong farmer 488k, £1,140, £234.00 and Banbridge farmer 466k, £1,085, £233.00.

BULLOCKS

Heavy bullocks sold from £200 to £232 for 570k Charolais at £1,325 from a Glenanne farmer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to £227 per 100 kilos for 590k Aberdeen Angus at £1,340 for a Glenanne farmer.

Top price bullock £1,510 for 710k at £212 per 100 kilos from a Tandragee producer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £200 to £235 for 410k Charolais at £970 from a Keady farmer.

Middleweight Aberdeen Angus bullocks from £200 to £232 per 100 kilos for 450k Aberdeen Angus at £1,050 from an Armagh farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Markethill farmer 572k, £1,325 £232.00; Mowhan farmer 590k, £1,340, £227.00; Glenanne farmer 582k, £1,280, £220.00; Armagh farmer 644k, £1,400, £217.00; Armagh farmer 660k, £1,415, £214.00; Glenanne farmer 590k £1,260, £214.00; Armagh farmer 634k, £1,345 £212.00; Tandragee farmer 714k, £1,510, £212.00 and Richhill farmer 580k, £1,225 £211.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady farmer 412k, £970, £235.00; Armagh farmer 452k, £1,050, £232.00; Richhill farmer 496k, £1,095, £221.00; Crossgar farmer 458k, £1,010, £221.00; Keady farmer 472k, £1,040, £220.00; Armagh farmer 492k, £1,080, £219.00 and Armagh farmer 464k, £1,015, £219.00.

WEANLING

Light male weanlings sold from £220 to £311 per 100 kilos for 246k Charolais at £765.

Stronger males sold to £236 for 474k Belgian Blue at £1,120.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £269 for 250k at £695 followed by £268 per 100 kilos for 244k at £655.

Strong male weanlings

Markethill farmer 474k, £1,120, £236.00; Dromara farmer 448k, £960, £214.00 and Markethill farmer 434k, £900, £207.00.

Light male weanlings

Aughnacloy farmer 246k, £765, £311.00; Derrynoose farmer 250k, £675, £270.00; Poyntzpass farmer 190k, £500, £263.00; Derrynoose farmer 324k, £850, £262.00; Derrynoose farmer 320k, £830, £259.00; Loughgall farmer 250k, £655, £262.00; Loughgall farmer 276k, £710, £257.00; Keady farmer 284k, £720, £254.00 and Loughall farmer 296k, £750, £253.00.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 258k, £695, £269.00; Newry farmer 244k, £655, £268.00; Armagh farmer 286k, £740, £259.00; Moy farmer 294k, £735, £250.00; Armagh farmer 302k, £750, £248.00; Armagh farmer 306k, £750, £245.00; Poyntzpass farmer 264k, £655, £248.00 and Gilford farmer 268k, £660, £246.00.

Good entry of sucklers sold readily with a top price of £1,500 for a Limousin cow with a bull calf at foot others from £1,420, £1,340, £1,300 and £1,260.