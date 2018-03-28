Markethill Mart: Heavy heifers sell to £1,365 for 608k

A very large entry of 840 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 24th March continued to sell in a very good trade.

HEIFERS

Just over 300 store heifers returned an exceptionally strong trade.

Good quality forward heifers sold steadily from £200 to £225 per 100 kilos paid for a 608k Charolais heifer at £1,365 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Top price for heavy heifers £1480 for 698k Charolais £212 per 100 kilos from a Newry farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £227 per 100 kilos paid for 434k Lim at £985 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Kilkeel farmer 608k, £1,365, £225.00; Keady farmer 570k, £1,250, £219.00; Banbridge farmer 590k, £1,290, £219.00; Keady farmer 538k, £1,175, £218.00; Armagh farmer 564k, £1,230, £218.00; Crossmaglen farmer 524k, £1,140, £218.00; Rathfriland farmer 596k, £1,290, £216.00; Portadown farmer 582k, £1,245, £214.00; Keady farmer 516k, £1,100, £213.00; Newry farmer 698k, £1,480, £212.00.

Middleweight heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 434k, £985, £227.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 436k, £985, £226.00; Cullyhanna farmer 488k, £1,085, £222.00; Mullabwan farmer 464k, £1,020, £220.00; Forkhill farmer 398k, £865, £217.00; Forkhill farmer 350k, £760, £217.00; Newtownhamilton farmr 370k, £800, £216.00; Altnamackin farmer 496k, £1,075, £217.00; Camlough farmer 458k, £990, £216.00.

BULLOCKS

250 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heavy bullocks sold steadily from £200 to £229 per 100 kilos for 548k Charolais at £1,255 from a Madden farmer.

Top price bullock £1,550 for 700k Limousin £222 per 100 kilos from a Banbridge farmer.

Several bullocks sold from £1,350 to £1,450 each.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £150 to £171 for 526k at £900 from a Katesbridge producer.

Heavy bullocks

Armagh farmer 548k, £1,255, £229.00; Keady farmer 502k, £1,120, £223.00; Armagh farmer 538k, £1,195, £222.00; Banbridge farmer 528k, £1,170, £222.00; Banbridge farmer 700k, £1,550, £222.00; Benburb farmer 520k, £1,150, £221.00; Banbridge farmer 506k, £1,115, £220.00; Tandragee farmer 514k, £1,130, £220.00; Tandragee farmer 604k, £1,320, £219.00; Benburb farmer 550k, £1,200, £218.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 412k, £1,250, £303.00; Portadown farmer 376k, £910, £242.00; Portadown farmer 374k, £890, £237.00; Portadown farmer 398k, £940, £236.00; Mountnorris farmer 350k, £820, £235.00; Keady farmer 450k, £1,040, £231.00; Benburb farmer 434k, £1,000, £230.00; Portadown farmer 414k, £950, £229.00; Portadown farmer 456k, £1,040, £228.00; Keady farmer 464k, £1,055, £227.00; Tandragee farmer 464k, £1,055, £227.00.

Friesian bullocks

Katesbridge farmer 526k, £900, £171.00; Katesbridge farmer 618k, £1,050, £170.00; Tandragee farmer 564k, £930, £165.00; Tandragee farmer 628k, £1,020, £162.00; Katesbridge farmer 520k, £835, £161.00; Markethill farmer 532k, £820, £154.00; Mowhan farmer 572k, £870, £152.00.

WEANLINGS

Over 300 weanlings sold in an exceptionally good demand with several pens of top quality.

Middleweight male weanlings sold from £240 to £303 per 100 kilos for 376k Charolais at £1,140 for a Richhill farmer followed by 370k Charolais at £1,100 for a Richhill farmer £297 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings sold from £220 to £279 for a 402k Charolais at £1,120 with a top price of £1,290 for 496k Charolais £296 per 100 kilos for a Richhill farmer.

Light male weanlings sold to £289 per 100 kilos for 280k Limousin at £810 for a Dungannon farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £220 to £285 per 100 kilos for 268k Belgian Blue at £765 followed by £265 per 100 kilos for 392k Charolais at £1,040 from a Armagh producer.

Heifer weanlings

Tandragee farmer 268k, £765, £285.00; Armagh farmer 392k, £1,040, £265.00; Armagh farmer 322k, £800, £248.00; Richhill farmer 358k, £880, £246.00; Tandragee farmer 298k, £770, £258.00; Tandragee farmer 294k, £740, £252.00; Tandragee farmer 282k, £700, £248.00; Newry farmer 292k, £720, £247.00.

Strong male weanlings

Richhill farmer 402k, £1,120, £279.00; Richhill farmer 468k, £1,290, £276.00; Richhill farmer 442k, £1,140, £258.00; Newry farmer 420k, £940, £224.00; Newry farmer 408k, £900, £221.00.

Middleweight male weanlings

Richhill farmer 376k, £1,140, £303.00; Richhill farmer 370k, £1,100, £297.00; Armagh farmer 374k, £1,060, £283.00; Armagh farmer 302k, £800, £265.00; Banbridge farmer 306k, £790, £258.00; Altnamackin farmer 370k, £955, £258.00; Armagh farmer 318k, £820, £258.00.

Light male weanlings

Dungannon farmer 280k, £810, £289.00; Newry farmer 244k, £680, £279.00; Keady farmer 228k, £635, £279.00; Moy farmer 296k, £815, £275.00; Tassagh farmer 258k, £685, £266.00; Waringstown farmer 294k, £780, £265.00; Keady farmer 232k, £605, £261.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 278k, £715, £257.00.