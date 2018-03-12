Markethill Mart: Heavy heifers sell to a top price of £1,490

A large entry of 550 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 10th March sold in a noticeably firmer trade for all classes of cattle.

HEIFERS

Over 160 store heifers returned an excellent trade with heavy heifers selling to £235 per 100 kilos for 550k Charolais at £1,300 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Main demand for good quality heavy heifers sold from £200 to £232 per 100 kilos with top price of £1,490 for 650k, £229 per 100 kilos for a Cullyhanna farmer.

Top quality middleweights sold steadily from £200 to £230 for a 490k Charolais at £1135 from a Lisnadill farmer.

Heavy heifers

Belleeks farmer 554k, £1,300, £235.00; Belleeks farmer 602k, £1,395, £232.00; Belleeks farmer 618k, £1,420, £230.00; Belleeks farmer 650k, £1,490, £229.00; Tullyvallen farmer 518k, £1,180, £228.00; Belleeks farmer 604k, £1,365, £226.00; Lisnadill farmer 600k, £1,350, £225.00; Belleeks farmer 534k, £1,195, £224.00; Belleeks farmer 626k, £1395, £223.00.

Middleweight heifers

Lisnadill farmer 494k, £1,135, £230.00; Dromara farmer 432k, £960, £222.00; Armagh farmer 470k, £1,020, £217.00; Armagh farmer 412k, £880, £214.00; Dungannon farmer 424k, £900, £212.00; Kilkeel farmer 420k, £890, £212.00; Tullyvallen farmer 470k, £995, £212.00; Gilford farmer 402k, £840, £209.00.

BULLOCKS

160 bullocks also sold in a noticeably firmer trade.

Heavy bullocks sold to a top of £230 per 100 kilos for 582k Aberdeen Angus at £1,340.

Main demand for good quality lots from £205 to £229 per 100 kilos with a top price of £1,490 for 710k Charolais.

Second quality bullocks sold readily from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold from £145 to £159 per 100 kilos for 590k at £950 for a Dromara farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 582k, £1,340, £230.00; Armagh farmer 564k, £1,290; Armagh farmer 594k, £1,350, £227.00; Keady farmer 620k, £1,380, £223.00; Armagh farmer 578k, £1,285, £222.00; Tandragee farmer 514k, £1,135, £221.00; Armagh farmer 528k, £1,160, £220.00; Keady farmer 574k, £1,260, £220.00; Armagh farmer 516k, £1,130, £219.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Gilford farmer 394k, £960, £244.00; Gilford farmer 388k, £925, £238.00; Tandragee farmer 484k, £1,110, £229.00; Tandragee farmer 474k, £1,085, £229.00; Kilkeel farmer 468k, £1,055, £225.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 486k, £1,085, £223.00; Richhill farmer 480k, £1,070, £223.00; Kilkeel farmer 490k, £1,090, £222.00.

Friesian bullocks

Dromore farmer 598k, £950, £159.00; Derrylinn farmer 504k, £790, £157.00; Derrylinn farmer 504k, £775, £154.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 588k, £900, £153.00; Portadown farmer 512k, £775, £151.00; Dromore farmer 530k, £800, £151.00; Portadown farmer 526k, £790, £150.00; Derrylinn farmer 566k, £850, £150.00.

WEANLINGS

200 weanlings sold in the best trade so far this year.

Top quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £269 per 100 kilos for 270k at £725 from a Portadown producer.

The same owner received £263 per 100 kilos for 304k Limousin at £800.

Light male weanlings sold from £230 to £314 for a 236k Charolais at £740 followed by £304 per 100 kilos for 276k Limousin at £840 for a Dromara producer.

Strong male weanlings sold steadily from £200 to £226 for 404k Charolais £915 from a Markethill farmer and up to £1,020 for 460k Charolais £221 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Markethill farmer 404k, £915, £226.00; Crossmaglen farmer 436k, £980, £225.00; Markethill farmer 402k, £895, £223.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k, £1,020, £221.00; Armagh farmer 408k, £885, £217.00; Collone farmer 420k, £900, £214.00; Dromara farmer 408k, £865, £212.00; Armagh farmer 436k, £885, £203.00.

Light male weanlings

Dromara farmer 236k, £740, £314.00; Dromara farmer 276k, £840, £304.00; Dromara farmer 276k, £805, £292.00; Portadown farmer 228k, £650, £285.00; Portadown farmer 208k, £590, £284.00; Markethill farmer 306k, £860, £281.00; Markethill farmer 302k, £835, £276.00; Dungannon farmer 308k, £850, £276.00; Donacloney farmer 334k, £910, £272.00.

Heifer weanlings

Portadown farmer 270k, £725, £269.00; Armagh farmer 250k, £660, £264.00; Portadown farmer 304k, £800, £263.00; Cullyhanna farmer 306k, £755, £247.00; Portadown farmer 288k, £715, £248.00; Armagh farmer 258k, £620, £240.00; Portadown farmer 304k, £720, £237.00; Cullyhanna farmer 306k, £720, £235.00.

A large entry of suckers sold in a very good demand.

Good quality cows and calves sold at £1,740, £1,720 and £1,600 several more from £1,100 to £1,350.