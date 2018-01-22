Search

Markethill Mart: Heavy heifers sell to a top price of £1,700

Markethill Mart
Markethill Mart

An entry of 270 store cattle on Saturday 20th January continued to sell in an exceptionally strong trade.

Highlight of the sale was the demand for heavy heifers which sold to a top of £1,700 each for 726k Charolais heifer £234 per 100 kilos for a Poyntzpass farmer and for a 550k Charolais heifer at £1285 for a Jonesborough producer.

HEIFERS

The top 20 heifers sold from £210 to £234 per 100 kilos with other good quality heifers from £190 to £210 per 100 kilos.

Top quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to a top of £265 per 100 kilos for a 430k Limousin at £1,140 followed by £246 per 100 kilos for 420k Limousin at £1,045 from a Forkhill farmer.

Forward heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 726k, £1,700, £234.00; Jonesborough farmer 550k, £1,285, £234.00; Belcoo farmer 576k, £1,345, £234.00; Jonesborough farmer 558k, £1,290, £231.00; Tandragee farmer 518k, £1,190, £230.00; Jonesborough farmer 558k, £1,280, £229.00; Tandragee farmer 516k, £1,175, £228.00; Jonesborough farmer 556k, £1,265, £228.00.

Middleweight heifers

Forkhill farmer 430k, £1,140, £265.00; Forkhill farmer 424k, £1,045, £246.00; Forkhill farmer 448k, £1,090, £243.00; Forkhill farmer 550k, £1,065, £242.00; Forkhill farmer 462k, £1,080, £234.00; Richhill farmer 364k, £840, £231.00; Cullyhanna farmer 400k, £880, £220.00; Belcoo farmer 474k, £1,090, £230.00; Dungannon farmer 452k, £1,020, £226.00.

BULLOCKS

Forward bullocks sold from £200 to £225 for 514k Charolais at £1,155 for a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £223 per 100 kilos for 530k Limousin at £1,180 from a Hillsborough producer.

Top price steer £1,335 for a 600k Limousin from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers were in exceptionally good demand selling from £200 to £235 per 100 kilos for 442k Limousin at £1,040 from a Hillsborough farmer followed by £234, 460k Charolais at £1,080 from an Armagh farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold from £144 to £172 per 100 kilos for 522k at 900.

Forward bullocks

Crossmaglen farmer 514k, £1,155, £225.00; Hillsborough farmer 530k, £1,180, £223.00; Armagh farmer 602k, £1,335, £222.00; Armagh farmer 528k, £1,160, £220.00; Castlewellan farmer 504k, £1,100, £218.00; Hillsborough farmer 518k, £1,120, £216.00; Crossmaglen farmer 508k, £1,090, £215.00; Hillsoborough farmer 510k, £1,090, £214.00; Armagh farmer 550k, £1,170, £213.00; Armagh farmer 626k, £1,330, £212.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Hillsborough farmer 442k, £1,040, £235.00; Armagh farmer 462k, £1,080, £234.00; Hillsborough farmer 442k, £1,000, £226.00; Lisburn farmer 410k, £910, £222.00; Hillsborough farmer 500k, £1,105, £221.00; Castlewellan farmer 448k, £990, £221.00; Hillsborough farmer 472k, £1,040, £220.00; Crossmaglen farmer 500k, £1,090, £218.00; Keady farmer 484k, £1,055, £218.00.

Friesian bullocks

Derrylinn farmer 522k, £900, £172.00; Katesbridge farmer 574k, £980, £171.00; Derrylinn farmer 524k, £820, £156.00; Derrylinn farmer 514k, £800, £156.00; Derrylinn farmer 546k, £845, £155.00; Derrylinn farmer 530k, £820, £155.00; Derrylinn farmer 508k, £775, £153.00; Katesbridge farmer 522k, £795, £152.00; Derrylinn farmer 504k, £750, £149.00.

WEANLINGS

100 weanlings sold in very firm trade for good quality stock.

Male weanlings sold from £220 to £281 per 100 kilos for 270k Limousin £760 from a Keady farmer.

Top quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £260 per 100 kilos for 312k Limousin at £810 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Male weanlings

Keady farmer 270k, £760, £281.00; Tassagh farmer 288k, £790, £274.00; Dromore farmer 342k, £860, £251.00; Rathfriland farmer 354k, £850, £240.00; Poyntzpass farmer 380k, £880, £232.00; Dungannon farmer 318k, £730, £230.00; Dungannon farmer 324k, £735, £227.00; Hillsborough farmer 354k, £860, £242.00; Hillsborough farmer 360k, £865, £240.00; Hillsborough farmer 346k, £825, £238.00.

Heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 312k, £810, £260.00; Keady farmer 274k, £700, £256.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 290k, £710, £245.00; Dromore farmer 286k, £690, £241.00; Keady farmer 292k, £700, £240.00; Jerrettspass farmer 302k, £700, £232.00; Dromore farmer 272k, £625, £230.00; Keady farmer 332k, £740, £223.00; Keady farmer 346k, £760, £220.00.