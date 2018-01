Markethill Mart: Heavy heifers sell to up to £1,540

A very large entry of 740 cattle at Markethill Livestock Sales on Saturday 27th January continued to sell in a very strong trade buyers and sellers from throughout Northern Ireland were in attendance together with several export agents.

HEIFERS: 280 store heifers continued to sell in a very good demand. Heavy heifers sold up to £1,540 for 728k Limousin at £212 per 100 kilos for Armagh farmer and up to £240 per 100 kilos for a 534k Belgian Blue at £1,280 from a Newry farmer.

All top quality heavy heifers sold from £200 to £234 per 100 kilos for 586k Charolais at £1,370 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £237 for 448K Charolais at £1,060 from Killylea farmer.

Second quality heifers sold from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.

The entire entry of 280 heifers sold at an average price of £999 per head.

Heavy heifers: Kilkeel farmer 534k, £1,280, £240.00; Belleek farmer 586k, £1,370, £234.00; Loughgall farmer 562k, £1,300, £231.00; Belleek farmer 588k £1,340, £228.00; Loughgall farmer 594k, £1,330, £224.00; Keady farmer 564k, £1,260, £223.00; Enniskillen farmer 548k, £1,200, £219.00; Belleek farmer 666k, £1,455, £218.00.

Middleweight heifers: Killylea farmer 448k, £1,060, £237.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 404k, £955, £236.00; Portadown farmer 470k, £1,110, £236.00; Portadown farmer 488k, £1,150, £236.00; Killylea farmer 464k, £1,090, £235.00; Tynan farmer 510k, £1,185, £232.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 504k, £1,170, £232.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 422k, £970, £230.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 460k, £1,055, £229.00.

BULLOCKS: 230 store bullocks sold at an excellent trade.

Heavy bullocks sold to a top of £1,550 for a 718k Limousin at £216 per 100 kilos from a Keady farmer.

All good quality lots from £200 to £223 for 528k Charolais at £1,180 from a Glenanne producer.

Top quality middleweight steers from £210 to £247 for a 490k Charolais at £1,220 for a Tynan farmer followed by £239 per 100 kilos for 414k Hereford at £990 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £150 to £167 per 100 kilos for 630k at £1,050 for an Armagh producer.

Heavy bullocks: Glenanne farmer 528k, £1,180, £223.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 534k, £1,190, £223.00; Ballynahinch farmer 548k, £1,205, £220.00; Armagh farmer 568k, £1,240, £218.00; Dungannon farmer 718k, £1,550, £216.00; Armagh farmer 548k, £1,180, £215.00; Armagh farmer 608k, £1,300, £214.00; Armagh farmer 598k, £1,275, £213.00; Hillsborough farmer 600k, £1,270, £212.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Tynan farmer 494k, £1,220, £247.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 414k, £990, £239.00; Tandragee farmer 426k, £965, £226.00; Banbridge farmer 418k, £925, £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k, £1,020, £221.00; Crossmaglen farmer 426k, £935, £219.00; Killylea farmer 516k, £1,130, £219.00; Armagh farmer 498k, £1,080, £217.00.

Friesian bullocks: Armagh farmer 630k, £1,050, £167.00; Portadown farmer 454k, £750, £165.00; Armagh farmer 480k, £790, £165.00; Kilkeel farmer 700k £1,120, £160.00; Armagh farmer 512k, £800, £156.00; Portadown farmer 440k, £680, £155.00; Armagh farmer 558k, £860, £154.00.

WEANLINGS: 150 weanlings sold in a firmer demand.

Top quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £277 for 264k Charolais at £730 from a Keady farmer followed by £273 per 100 kilos for 308k Charolais at £840 from a Keady farmer.

Top quality male weanlings sold from £220 to £265 per 100 kilos for a 294k Charolais at £780 for a Camlough farmer.

Heifer weanlings: Armagh farmer 264k, £730, £277.00; Armagh farmer 308k, £840, £273.00; Donacloney farmer 316k, £850, £269.00; Armagh farmer 298k, £795, £267.00; Armagh farmer 280k, £715, £255.00; Whitecross farmer 228k, £580, £254.00; Armagh farmer 306k, £765, £250.00; Collone farmer 308k, £770, £250, Crossmaglen farmer 336k, £830, £247.00.

Male weanlings: Craigavon farmer 208k, £555, £267.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 294k, £780, £265.00; Crossmaglen farmer 260k, £685, £263.00; Fivemiletown farmer 238k, £625, £263.00; Fivemiletown farmer 238k, £620, £261.00; Armagh farmer 332k, £855, £258.00; Tynan farmer 268k, £690, £258.00; Kilkeel farmer 370k, £930, £251.00; Kilkeel farmer 302k, £750 £248.00; Newry farmer 324k, £800, £247.00.

Suckler outfits sold from £1,000 to £1,210 each.