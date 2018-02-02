Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell for £94 each

An entry of 985 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 31st January sold in a noticeably firmer trade for fat hoggets.

Heavy hoggets sold to a top of 392p per kilo for 24 kilos at £94 each.

All good quality heavies sold from 360p to 388p per kilo with most pens from £92 to £98 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets were in exceptionally good demand selling to a top of 405p per kilo for 21 kilos at £85 each followed by 400p for 23 kilos at £92 each.

All good quality pens sold from 360p to 390p per kilo.

Store trade was very firm to a top of 409p for 17 kilos at £69.50 each.

All good stores sold from 360p to 390p per kilo.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £65 to £90 each with poorer quality ewes from £45 to £60 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Tynan farmer: 24k, £94, 392p; Armagh farmer: 24.2k, £94, 388p; Killylea farmer: 24.3k, £92.50, 381p; Magheralin farmer: 24.4k, £91.50, 375p; Armagh farmer: 24.9k, £93, 373p; Richhill farmer: 24.9k, £93, 373p; Portadown farmer: 25.6k, £95, 371p; Armagh farmer: 24.8k, £92, 371p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Crossmaglen farmer: 21k, £85, 405p; Tandragee farmer: 23k, £92, 400p; Jerrettspass farmer: 23.1k, £90, 390p; Loughbrickland farmer: 22.5k, £87.50, 389p; Armagh farmer: 23k, £88, 383p; Armagh farmer: 23.8k, £90.80, 382p; Castlewellan farmer: 21.5k, £80.50, 374p; Tullyherron farmer: 22.6k, £84.50, 374p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 21.8k, £81, 372p.

STORES

Newtownhamilton farmer: 17k, £69.50, 409p; Derrylatinee farmer: 17.7k, £69, 390p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 18.7k, £72.50; Portadown farmer: 14.2k, £54.50, 384p; Armagh farmer: 18.5k, £70, 378p; Jerrettspass farmer: 19k, £71, 374p; Tynan farmer: 19.5k, £72, 369p; Armagh farmer: 18.9k, £68, 360p.