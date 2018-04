Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell from 425p to 445p per kilo

An entry of 1830 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 18th April sold in an easier trade throughout the sale.

Heavy hoggets sold from 425p to 445p per kilo paid for 25.3 kilos at £112.50 each.

Several pens sold from £112 to £120 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 430p to a top of 493p for 20.9k at £103 each followed by 462p for 23.5k at £108 each.

Spring lambs sold from 530p to a top of 570 p per kilo for 20.7 kilos at £118 each.

Heavy spring lambs sold from £120 to £126 each paid for 24 kilos 525p.

A large entry of 350 fat ewes sold from £85 to £107 each.

Second quality ewes from £55 to £75 each.

A full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a slightly easier trade however good quality outfits were in excellent demand.

Doubles sold to a top of £268.

Good quality singles sold to a top of £180 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Maytown farmer: 25.3k, £112.50, 445p; Warrenpoint farmer: 25.9k, £115, 444p; Jerrettspass farmer: 26.4k, £116, 439p; Carnagh farmer: 27k, £116, 430p; Tandragee farmer: 24.7k, £106, 429p; Glenanne farmer: 27k, £115, 426p; Newry farmer: 27.1k, £115, 424p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Newtownhamilton farmer: 20.9k, £103, 493p; Poyntzpass farmer: 23.4k, £108, 462p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 21.4k, £95.50, 446p; Aghalee farmer: 21.2k, £94, 443p; Tandragee farmer: 23.8k, £105, 441p; Mullabawn farmer: 23.8k, £105, 441p; Tandragee farmer: 23.6k, £103.50, 439p; Tandragee farmer: 23.6k, £103.50, 439p.

HEAVY SPRING LAMBS

Tandragee farmer: 24k, £126, 525p; Armagh farmer: 24k, £124, 517p; Whitecross farmer: 25k, £124, 496p; Collone farmer: 26.4k, £126, 477p.

SPRING LAMBS

Poyntzpass farmer: 20.7k, £118, 570p; Portadown farmer: 21.2k, £120, 566p; Tandragee farmer: 20.5k, £115.50, 563p; Warrenpoint farmer: 22k, £123, 559p; Armagh farmer: 20.5k, £114.50, 559p; Portadown farmer: 21.9k, £121, 553p; Loughgilly farmer: 23.4k, £126, 538p.