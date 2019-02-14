Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell from £90 to £98.50 each

An entry of 1,170 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, February 13 sold in an easier trade for fat hoggets.

Cull ewe prices and ewe lamb prices remain steady.

Heavy hoggets sold from £90 to £98.50 each and good quality pens sold from 370p to 392p for 24k at £94 each followed by 388p for 24.5k at £95 each.

Good quality middleweight sold from 390p to 423p for 20k at £84.50 each followed by 422p per kilo for 20.4k at £86 each.

Store trade eased with main demand from 375p to 412p for 17k at £70 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £70 to £97 each and poorer ewes from £50 to £65 each.

An increased entry of ewes and lambs sold in a very firm demand with doubles selling to a top of £260 with others from £200 to £255.

Singles sold from £130 to £178 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Mowhan farmer: 24k, £94, 392p; Poyntzpass farmer: 24.5k, £95, 388p; Collone farmer: 24.3k, £93.50, 385p; Markethill farmer: 24.1k, £92.50, 384p; Loughgilly farmer: 24k, £92, 383p; Collone farmer: 24.5k, £92, 376p and Armagh farmer: 24.5k, £91.80, 375p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Killeavy farmer: 20k, £84.50, 423p; Loughbrickland farmer: 20.4k, £86, 422p; Richhill farmer: 22.3k, £92, 413p; Mowhan farmer: 23k, £94, 409p; Cladymore farmer: 20.5k, £82.50, 402p; Newry farmer: 22k, £88.50, 402p; Markethill farmer: 21.6k, £86, 398p; Kilkeel farmer: 23.2k, £92, 397p and Markethill farmer: 21.5k, £85, 395p.

STORES

Newry farmer: 17k, £70, 412p; Portadown farmer: 15.9k, £65, 409p; Mullabawn farmer: 18.5k, £75, 405p; Portadown farmer: 17.5k, £70, 400p; Caledon farmer: 19.5k, £76, 389p; Desertmartin farmer: 17.8k, £68.50, 385p; Newry farmer: 14.5k, £55, 379p and Richhill farmer: 19.5k, £73, 374p.