Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell from £94 to £98 each

An entry of 1,450 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, March 6 sold in a slightly easier trade for hoggets and breeding sheep.

The 1,000 hoggets met a slightly easier demand with heavy hoggets selling from £94 to £98 each with good quality pens selling from 380p to 396p per kilo for 30 hoggets weighing 24.7 kilos at £97 each for a Newtownhamilton farmer, followed by 388p per kilo for 7 hoggets weighing 24.2 kilos at £94 each for a Portadown farmer.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 380p to 417p per kilo for 17 hoggets weighing 20.6 kilos at £86 each from a Loughbrickland farmer followed by 392p per kilo for 18 hoggets weighing 23.7 kilos at £93 each for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

A small entry of stores sold from 370p to 435p per kilo for 16.9 kilos at £73.50 each for a Moy farmer.

An entry of 150 cull ewes sold from £70 to £82 each.

Poorer quality ewes sold from £50 to £60 each.

A large entry of breeding sheep saw doubles selling to £215 each.

Main demand from £160 to £210 each.

Singles to a top of £175 with all good quality outfits from £130 to £150 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.5k, £97, 396p; Portadown farmer: 24.3k, £94, 388p; Warrenpoint farmer: 25k, £97, 388p; Loughgall producer: 24k, £93, 388p; Keady producer: 24.7k, £95, 385p; Belleeks farmer: 24.3k, £93, 384p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24k, £92, 383p and Loughgall producer: 24.3k, £93, 383p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Loughbrickland producer: 20.6k, £86, 417p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 23.7k, £93, 392p; Armagh producer: 23.6k, £92.50, 392p; Lislea farmer: 20.3k, £79, 389p; Loughbrickland farmer: 22.4k, £87, 388p; Tynan producer: 23.7k, £92, 388p; Loughgall producer: 21.8k, £84.50, 388p; Burren farmer: 23.3k, £90, 386p; Portadown farmer: 21.8k, £84, 385p and Kilkeel farmer: 23.4k, £90, 385p.