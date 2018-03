Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell steadily from £110 to £119 each

A large entry of 1,925 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 21st March continued to sell in a very strong demand.

Heavy hoggets sold steadily from £110 to £119 each and to a top of 488p per kilo for 24 kilos at £117 each followed by 477p per kilo for 24.1 kilos at £115 each.

Main demand for good quality heavy hoggets sold from 440p to 465p per kilo. The entire entry of 450 heavy hoggets averaged 26 kilos at £114 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold steadily from 440p to 470p per kilo to a top of 513p for 22.4 kilos at £115 each followed by 498p per kilo for 21.1 kilos at £105 each.

The entire entry of 500 middleweight hoggets averaged 22.3 kilos at £99 each.

Cull ewes sold in a firmer trade with fleshed ewes from £90 to £122 each. Plainer ewes from £60 to £80 each.

A full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a slightly firmer demand.

Doubles sold to £228 each with several outfits from £180 to £222 each. Singles to £160 and several more from £130 to £150 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Glenanne farmer: 24k, £117, 488p; Derrynoose farmer: 24.1k, £115, 477p; Poyntzpass farmer: 24.5k, £116.50, 476p; Derrynoose farmer: 24.4k, £115, 471p; Keady farmer: 24.3k, £114, 469p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 25k, £117, 468p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 25.5k, £117, 459p; Portadown farmer: 26k, £118.50, 456p; Mowhan farmer: 25.4k, £115.50, 455p; Mountnorris farmer: 24.7k, £112, 453p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Poyntzpass farmer: 22.4k, £115, 513p; Keady farmer: 21.1k, £105, 498p; Scarva farmer: 23.9k, £112, 469p; Kilkeel farmer: 23.5k, £109, 464p; Poyntzpass farmer: 20.5k, £95, 463p; Armagh farmer: 23k, £106, 461p; Tandragee farmer: 23.8k, £109, 457p; Markethill farmer: 21.6k, £97, 449p.