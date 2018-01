Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell steadily from £88 to £94 each

An entry of 1,130 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 3rd January sold in a firmer demand.

Heavy hoggets sold steadily from £88 to £94 each with top quality pens from 350p to 376p per kilo paid for 24.5k at £92 each, followed by 25k at £93.50 374p per kilo. An entire entry of heavy hoggets averaged 25.5k at £90.50 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold to 396p per kilo for 23 kilos at £91 followed by 389p per kilo for 21.3k at £83. Main demand for good quality middleweight sold from 360p to 380p per kilo.

Store hoggets sold from 350p to 396p for 19.2k at £76 each.

Cull ewe trade was firm. Good quality ewes selling from £68 to £91 each. Poorer quality ewes from £50 to £60 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Armagh farmer: 24.5k, £92, 376p; Scarva farmer: 25k, £93.50, 374p; Tassagh farmer: 24.4k, £91, 373p; Lisnadill farmer: 24.2k, £90, 371p; Markethill farmer: 24.3k, £89, 366p; Armagh farmer: 25k, £91, 364p; Portadown farmer: 24.5k, £88.50, 361p; Tandragee farmer: 25.4k, £91.50, 360p; Coagh farmer: 25.8k, £92, 357p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Newry farmer: 23k, £91, 396p; Markethill farmer: 21.3k, £83, 389p; Richhill farmer: 21.5k, £81.50, 379p; Richhill farmer: 21.7k, £82, 378p; Rostrevor farmer: 21.5k, £81, 376p; Cabra farmer: 21.8k, £82, 376p; Pomeroy farmer: 23.7k, £89, 376p; Armagh farmer: 21.7k, £81, 373p; Irvinestown farmer: 22.4k, £83, 371p.

STORES

Rostrevor farmer: 19.2k, £76, 396p; Armagh farmer: 18.2k, £71, 390p; Richhill farmer: 18.3k, £70, 383p; Rostrevor farmer: 18k, £68, 378p; Armagh farmer: 16.7k, £62, 371p; Cullyhanna farmer: 19.2k, £70.50, 367p; Tandragee farmer: 19.4k, £70.50, 363p; Markethill farmer: 18.7k, £67.50, 361p.