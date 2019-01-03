Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell steadily from £90 to £97.50 each

An entry of 1,210 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, January 2nd sold in a further improved trade which resulted in a 100% clearance of stock on offer.

1,110 hoggets sold in a noticeably improved trade.

Heavy hoggets sold steadily from £90 to £97.50 each with the entire entry of 450 heavy hoggets averaging 26k at £94.80 each.

Top quality heavy lambs sold to 392p per kilo for 24.2k at £94.80 each followed by 386p for 24.2k at £93.50 each. Main demand from 370p to 385p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 390p to 416p per kilo for 47 hoggets weighing 20.3k at £84.50 each followed by 411p per kilo for 20.2k at £83 each.

Store trade was exceptionally strong with all good quality stores from 400p to a top of 457p per kilo paid for 17 hoggets weighing 12.7k at £58 each followed by 441p for 17.7k at £78 each.

110 cull ewes sold to a top of £94 each.

Main demand sold from £70 to £90 each and second quality from £45 to £65 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Tandragee farmer: 24.2k, £94.80, 392p; Richhill farmer: 24.2k, £93.50, 386p; Keady farmer: 24.5k, £94.50, 386p; Loughgall farmer: 24k, £92, 383p; Dungannon farmer: 24.8k, £95, 383p; Markethill farmer: 24.8k, £94.50, 381p; Portadown farmer: 24.1k, £91.50, 380p; Dromore farmer: 25.7k, £97, 377p and Armagh farmer: 24.4k, £92, 377p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Loughbrickland farmer: 20.3k, £84.50, 416p; Armagh farmer: 20.2k, £83, 411p; Richhill farmer: 23k, £93.80, 408p; Tandragee farmer: 20k, £81, 405p; Poyntzpass farmer: 21k, £85, 405p; Aughnacloy farmer: 20.2k, £81, 401p; Portadown farmer: 23k, £92, 400p; Loughbrickland farmer: 21.3k, £85, 399p and Poyntzpass farmer: 22.6k, £90, 398p.

STORES

Galbally farmer: 12.7k, £58, 457p; Tandragee farmer: 17.7k, £78, 441p; Loughbrickland farmer: 17.1k, £75, 439p; Loughgall farmer: 17.9k, £78.50, 439p; Dungannon farmer: 17.2k, £73.50, 427p; Richhill farmer: 18.5k, £78.50, 424p; Galbally farmer: 17k, £69.50, 409p and Loughgall farmer: 19.7k, £80, 406p.